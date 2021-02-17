BWW Previews: MEROLA RECITAL: ANYTHING FOR LOVE AND HONOR at Home Computer Screens

On Sunday, March 21, at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time, San Francisco's acclaimed Merola Opera Program, one of the most prestigious and selective opera training programs in the world, continues its Virtual Recital Series with Anything for Love and Honor, featuring dramatic tenor Issachah Savage, a 2013 Merola alumnus. Since that time he has performed in opera houses and halls around the globe. The San Francisco Examiner acclaimed Savage as a "heldentenor par excellence" with "trumpet-like, clear, open-throated, powerful" singing, while Opera News praised him for his "impressive natural instrument."

Performing with Savage is conductor and accompanist Laurie Rogers who serves as the Director of Young Artist Programs and Head of Music Staff for Opera Saratoga. She has served on the music staff and as associate conductor for numerous opera houses, nationwide. The afternoon's program includes songs and arias by Strauss, Wolf, and Wagner. Issachah Savage and Laurie Rogers are generously sponsored by Antonia Cross.

For information or to order tickets visit https://merola.org/calendar.

The recital is free to current Merola members. Non-members who make a donation of $25.00 or more at merola.org/donate will be invited to this special members-only recital. For questions regarding membership status or to make a pledge, contact Amy Kessler at akessler@merola.org or (415) 936-2311.

Photos of Issachah Savage and Laurie Rogers by Ruben Pimentel.