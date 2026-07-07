AXIS Dance Company Appoints Holly Million as Executive Director

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AXIS Dance Company has appointed Holly Million as its new Executive Director. As Executive Director, Million will oversee AXIS Dance Company's financial strategy, fundraising, operations, and organizational growth, while working closely with Artistic Director Nadia Adame and the Board of Directors to advance the company's mission to change the face of dance and disability.

A respected nonprofit executive, fundraiser, and organizational strategist, Million brings more than 35 years of experience leading arts, environmental, education, science, technology, and social impact organizations. Throughout her career, she has helped nonprofits navigate periods of growth and transformation, secured millions of dollars in philanthropic support, strengthened governance, and built lasting partnerships with donors, foundations, corporations, and public agencies.

"I am thrilled to welcome Holly Million to AXIS Dance Company at this pivotal moment in our journey,” said Nadia Adame. “Holly brings a bold vision, a collaborative spirit, and a deep commitment to advancing equity through the arts. Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to expand the reach of disability culture, deepen our impact, and reimagine what dance can achieve in communities worldwide. I look forward to partnering with Holly as we shape AXIS's future with creativity, courage, and purpose."

Million most recently served as Executive Director of Diablo Firesafe Council, where she expanded partnerships, led regional planning initiatives involving hundreds of stakeholders, secured new funding, and oversaw all organizational operations. She also served as Executive Director of the international GNOME Foundation, where she helped stabilize the organization, strengthened operational systems, and led strategic planning during a critical transition.

Throughout her career, Million has secured individual gifts of up to $700,000, corporate gifts of up to $1 million, foundation grants of up to $600,000, and government grants of up to $500,000. She has also successfully led organizations through periods of financial transition, developed innovative fundraising campaigns, and managed large-scale events and initiatives across the United States and internationally.

A graduate of Harvard University, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree Magna Cum Laude in English and American Literature, Million also holds a Master's Degree in Education and a teaching credential from Stanford University. She has remained deeply engaged in the Bay Area nonprofit community throughout her career as an executive leader, consultant, educator, filmmaker, and advocate for mission-driven organizations.

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