ARE YOU GOTH ENOUGH Premieres at Bindlestiff Studios in April

The performance is on April 14.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Awesome Theatre, in association with Bindlestiff Studios, present "Are You Goth Enough To Be Haunted, Fall In Love With The Wrong Guy, Get Revenge And Burn Down The Mall?, a gothic romance / meta-comedy by Claire Rice.

What would you do if you fell in love with a hot older man and were haunted by the ghost of his past lover all while working at a minimum-wage summer job at the mall? Would you let the gothic romance of it all take you down, or would you fight against fate?

Claire Rice's "Are You Goth Enough..." is a look at 1999 through an adult lens. Infused with nostalgia but thirsty for something new. We've seen a lot in the last twenty-four years. If we know anything, particularly after the last three, it's that we are DONE with the same old story packaged poorly as an alternative.

Burn baby burn.




Theatre Camp Hosts Free Drag Camp For Kids This Weekend In Santa Cruz! Photo
Theatre Camp Hosts Free Drag Camp For Kids This Weekend In Santa Cruz!
As part of of their 22nd Anniversary Camp Season, The Young Actors' Theatre Camp will present a very special weekend camp on 'The Art of Drag'! Yassss Drag Queens, Drag Kings, and Non-Binary Drag Royalty, YATC's Drag Camp will give our campers, ages 8-18 the opportunity to create their drag personas, dawn fabulous wigs, make-up and costumes and put on a one night only special performance for friends and family!
A World Premiere, West Coast Premieres & More Set for San Francisco Playhouse 21st Sea Photo
A World Premiere, West Coast Premieres & More Set for San Francisco Playhouse 21st Season
San Francisco Playhouse has announced its 21st season, to be presented September 2023 to September 2024. See full programming, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Review: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at 42nd Street Moon Photo
Review: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at 42nd Street Moon
What did our critic think of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at 42nd Street Moon? Kudos to 42nd Street Moon for tackling Sondheim's challenging Merrily We Roll Along, a flop when introduced in 1981 but consistently reworked through the years to its present popularity (a Broadway run and film in the works).
Pear Theatre Will Present PEAR SLICES 2023 Beginning in April Photo
Pear Theatre Will Present PEAR SLICES 2023 Beginning in April
Pear Slices 2023 features nine new short plays. Playwrights include Barbara Anderson, Robin Booth, Leah Halper, Greg Lam, Sophia Naylor, Ross Peter Nelson and Bridgette Dutta Portman.

