ARE YOU GOTH ENOUGH Premieres at Bindlestiff Studios in April

Awesome Theatre, in association with Bindlestiff Studios, present "Are You Goth Enough To Be Haunted, Fall In Love With The Wrong Guy, Get Revenge And Burn Down The Mall?, a gothic romance / meta-comedy by Claire Rice.

What would you do if you fell in love with a hot older man and were haunted by the ghost of his past lover all while working at a minimum-wage summer job at the mall? Would you let the gothic romance of it all take you down, or would you fight against fate?

Claire Rice's "Are You Goth Enough..." is a look at 1999 through an adult lens. Infused with nostalgia but thirsty for something new. We've seen a lot in the last twenty-four years. If we know anything, particularly after the last three, it's that we are DONE with the same old story packaged poorly as an alternative.

Burn baby burn.