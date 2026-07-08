ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA to Return to Redwood City's Red Morton Park

NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. Sign Up

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has announced that the 2026 Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare's Antony and Cleopatra will return this summer to Redwood City's Red Morton Park, performing Saturdays and Sundays at 6 pm, August 15 to August 30. The show will run approximately 90 minutes without intermission.

This timeless tale of power, passion, and politics examines the conflict between duty and desire, and the impact of personal relationships on political power. The heart of the drama lies in the powerful and intoxicating relationship between Mark Antony and Cleopatra — a bond that transcends borders yet threatens the very foundations of political order. Their love challenges loyalty, tests ambition, and reshapes the course of history. Director Katja Rivera looks forward to offering audiences a compelling exploration of power, sacrifice, and the enduring tension between the heart and the state.

This will be the Festival's first staging of Antony and Cleopatra in its 44 years of presenting Free Shakespeare in the Park. It continues the season of “Empire”, following the touring production of Julius Caesar that staged over 80 performances at schools, libraries, community centers, and senior centers throughout the Bay Area and beyond. Taken together, these two plays start with the civil war in Rome and move to the destabilization of Egypt thirteen years later. Antony and Cleopatra will conjure the merriment and creativity of the Roaring 20's stalked by the spectre of rising fascism.

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has been performing Free Shakespeare in the Park in Redwood City since 2012, delighting audiences of all ages with free, accessible, professionally staged performances of Shakespeare's plays. No ticket or reservations needed - just come as you are and enjoy the show!

2026 Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Antony and Cleopatra:

Cupertino, Memorial Park Amphitheater,

Stevens Creek Blvd and Mary Ave

- Saturday, July 25 at 6:00 pm (Preview)

- Sunday, July 26 at 6:00 pm (Preview)

- Saturday, August 1 at 6:00 pm (Preview)

- Sunday, August 2 at 6:00 pm (Preview)

- Saturday, August 8 at 6:00 pm (Opening)

- Sunday, August 9 at 6:00 pm

Redwood City, Red Morton Park,

Vera Ave and Valota Rd

- Saturday, August 15 at 6:00 pm (Preview)

- Sunday, August 16 at 6:00 pm (Opening)

- Saturday, August 22 at 6:00 pm

- Sunday, August 23 at 6:00 pm

- Saturday, August 29 at 6:00 pm

- Sunday, August 30 at 6:00 pm

San Francisco, McLaren Park, Jerry Garcia Amphitheater,

off of John F. Shelley Dr. between Cambridge St and Mansell St

- Saturday, September 5 at 2:00 pm (Preview)

- Sunday, September 6 at 2:00 pm (Preview)

- Monday (Labor Day), September 7 at 2:00 pm (Opening)

- Saturday, September 12 at 2:00 pm

- Sunday, September 13 at 2:00 pm

San Francisco, Sue Bierman Park, Washington and Drumm St;

just north of Embarcadero Plaza, across from the Ferry Building

- Saturday, September 19 at 2:00 pm (Preview)

- Sunday, September 20 at 2:00 pm (Opening)

- Saturday, September 26 at 2:00 pm

- Sunday, September 27 at 2:00 pm

Admission is free. For more information call the San Francisco Shakespeare Festival at 415-558-0888 or visit www.sfshakes.org.

Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...