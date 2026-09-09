ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND to be Presented at TheatreWorks This Holiday Season
Performances will run Wednesday, December 2 through Sunday, December 27, 2026.
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will usher in the holiday season with the Northern California Premiere of the enchanting new musical Alice, Formerly of Wonderland. Performances will run Wednesday, December 2 through Sunday, December 27, 2026.
Written by seven-time Emmy Award winning writer Mark Saltzman, this charming a cappella musical is inspired by a true story, imagining what happened when Alice Liddell met Prince Leopold, son of Queen Victoria, at Oxford University. Liddell achieved global fame as Lewis Carroll’s inspiration for the girl who fell down the rabbit hole. However, Alice is now eager to escape her storybook reputation and finds herself intrigued by the prince who has captivated the whole college campus.
This musical favorite from TheatreWorks’ 2025 New Works Festival features a magical score mixing gorgeously rendered harmonies of period tunes with original songs. TheatreWorks Founder/Artistic Director Emeritus Robert Kelley returns to direct this family-friendly holiday production.
Access
Audio Description: 1pm Sunday, December 13, 2026
Please register in advance, as service includes a pre-show talk 30 minutes before the performance.
ASL Interpretation: 7:30pm Thursday, December 17, 2026
Open Captioning: 1pm Sunday, December 20, 2026
Assistive Listening Devices available at every performance.
Events
Backstage Banter pre-show conversation: 6:15pm Thursday, December 3, 2026
Post-show discussions with cast: Wednesday, December 9, 2026; Wednesday, December 16, 2026; Wednesday, December 23, 2026
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