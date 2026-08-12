A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER to Open at Palo Alto Players

NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Palo Alto Players will open its 96th season with the Tony Award-winning musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, running September 11–27, 2026 at the Lucie Stern Theatre.

Directed and choreographed by Lee Ann Payne, the production will feature a cast of 13 Bay Area performers led by Andrew Cope as Monty Navarro, Chesney Evert as Phoebe D'Ysquith and Brenna Silva as Sibella Hallward. Brandon Savage will take on the theatrical feat of portraying the members of the ill-fated D'Ysquith family.

Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder follows the penniless Monty Navarro, who discovers that he is eighth in line to inherit an earldom. He sets about removing the relatives standing between him and the title, while navigating romance, mistaken identities and an increasingly complicated series of murders.

The musical features a book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman and music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak and is based on Roy Horniman's novel Israel Rank.

"We're thrilled to kick off our season with A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder – a wickedly clever musical that showcases some of the finest talent in our community," said Palo Alto Players Artistic Director Patrick Klein. "Under the inspired direction of Lee Ann Payne, our extraordinary cast delivers dazzling performances, theatrical hijinks, and laugh-out-loud moments that remind audiences why they fell in love with live theater in the first place."

Payne previously directed Palo Alto Players' The Music Man, Men on Boats, The Laramie Project and Shakespeare in Love. Tony Gaitan will serve as music and vocal director.

Cast and Creative Team

The cast also includes Vanessa Alvarez, Milovan Bogdanic, Sarah Jebian as Miss Shingle, Sam Kim, Corinna Laskin, David Murphy, Jackson Paddock, Patrick Rivera and Alea Selburn.

The creative team includes assistant director Adrianna Hokk, scenic designer Patrick Klein, properties designer Greet Jaspaert, Costume Designer Hal DuBiel, costume assistant Lisa Rozman, lighting designer Raven Manalo, hair and makeup designer Melissa Mei Jones, intimacy and fight coordinator Bessie Zolno, dialect coach Brennah Kemmerly and sound designer Chris Beer.

Performance Schedule and Special Events

Performances begin with a Pick-Your-Price preview on Friday, September 11, followed by opening night on Saturday, September 12. The production continues through September 27, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., select Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

The September 12 opening night will include a complimentary post-show champagne and sparkling cider toast. The Sunday, September 20 performance will feature ASL interpretation and will be followed by a talkback with Payne and members of the cast.

Tickets start at $24. The production is recommended for ages 11 and older due to stylized violence and dark humor.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder will play the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto, California. Tickets and additional information are available from Palo Alto Players or by calling 650-329-0891.

Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming