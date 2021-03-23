42nd Street Moon Announces 2021 MoonBeams Series

Back by popular demand, 42nd Street Moon has announced the 2021 season of the new virtual ticketed series - MoonBeams - streaming fun, quality musical theatre productions. This spring MoonBeams season features a Tony nominated production, stars seen on the Bay Area and Broadway stages, as well as new, never seen before, over the top theatrical numbers that will have audiences singing along at home! Tickets and subscriptions are available now and may be purchased at 42ndstmoon.org/moonbeams.

The 2021 season of MoonBeams will consist of three streaming shows, debuting from April 10 to June 27. Single Stream Patrons ($25.00 each) and Subscribers ($60.00 each) will receive a link to watch the scheduled performance of their choice. This link will only be valid for that specific performance date and time. Premium Subscribers ($112.00 each) will have access to each show for the entire duration of the "run," plus receive behind-the-scenes video interviews with the Moonbeams actors! Enjoy the magic of theatre from home with some great perks! The streaming schedule for MoonBeams is as follows:

PERFECT HERMANY: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JERRY HERMAN

April 10 - May 2, 2021



Featuring: Jason Graae with John Boswell at the piano

Produced in collaboration with Musical Theatre West



Perfect Hermany is the perfect match of performer and song, as two great J's come together - Jason Graae and Jerry Herman. Enjoy a delightful, hilarious, poignant, and above all, tuneful trip down Jerry Herman lane with songs from shows like Hello, Dolly!, The Grand Tour, Mame, La Cage aux Folles, Mack and Mabel, and Milk and Honey, along with great stories and patter. Plus, watch Herman's most infamous leading ladies come to life with special performances by Bay Area artists and musical Theatre West guest stars, Jacqueline DeMuro, Kelley Dorney, Katrina Lauren McGraw, and Lauren Louise!

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL

May 8 - 30, 2021

Director: Brandon Jackson

Music Director: Daniel Alley

"If I'm going to sing like someone else, then I don't need to sing at all" - Billie Holiday



She was one of the most influential jazz singers of all time with a voice unparalleled in the industry. Set in 1959 in South Philadelphia, Billie Holiday takes the stage for one of her final performances before her untimely death. Featuring some of her most famous songs like "What a Little Moonlight Can Do", "Strange Fruit", and more and interlaced with stories of her life, Lady Day tells her story of racism, abuse, and addiction - all for the chance to sing.

DON'T TOUCH THAT DIAL: DC AND PETER'S GLORIOUS ROMP THROUGH THE GOLDEN AGE

June 5 - 27, 2021

Creative Directors: DC Scarpelli and Peter Budinger

Music Director: Daniel Thomas

Choreographer: John-Paul Jones

All In the Family, The Jeffersons, Three's Company, Family Ties, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air...

Catchy melodies from the Golden Age of television quickly became an iconic form of musical entertainment still revered today. Now, DC and Peter lead you down memory lane as they take you through the decades of sitcom themes and the evolution of television. Join us for a celebration of the beloved songs that have claimed the hearts of vidiots across the world.

42nd Street Moon celebrates and preserves the art and spirit of the American Musical Theatre. The organization contributes to its evolution and continuing vitality by presenting intimately produced performances of classic and rarely performed musical works. Through productions, educational programs, and community outreach, 42nd Street Moon is committed to increasing the awareness and appreciation of the rich heritage and cultural perspective of the musical theatre and its vast influence on the world stage. For more information, visit: www.42ndstmoon.org.