Write Out Loud to Present THE GIVING SEASON at Old Town Theatre

Write Out Loud - an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading short stories aloud for a live audience announces THE GIVING SEASON - CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK on Monday, December 13th at the Old Town Theatre. Write Out Loud Story Concerts bring literature to life - aloud - with rehearsed readings by professional actors. Each program explores specific themes by weaving a variety of stories, poems, and sometimes music, together into a literary tapestry. A pre-show reception starts at 6:15pm with a 7:00pm curtain.

Performers include Paul Maley, Rachael VanWormer, Walter Ritter and Veronica Murphy. Music of the season provided by Mark Danisovzsky.

Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy, shared "This New York theme was inspired by a recent concert at The Shell featuring the music of Frank Loesser. Listening to the fabulous songs from Guys and Dolls based on Damon Runyon's New York brought to mind a terrific Runyon Christmas story that I've long wanted to include in our holiday offering but it never quite fit. So, I decided to shape a program around it, bringing together gangsters, children and angels - essential for any good Christmas program."

Stories to Include

Dancing Dan's Christmas by Damon Runyan

Christmas Eve by Alistair Cooke

A Brooklyn Christmas (An excerpt from A Tree Grows in Brooklyn) by Betty Smith

Two From Headquarters by Leonard Wibberley

A Christmas Story by Katherine Anne Porter

Tickets for THE GIVING SEASON are $25. There are discounts for seniors, military ($22) and students ($5). Purchase tickets on-line at www.writeoutloudsd.com or by calling 619-297-8953.

Write Out Loud's Season 15 Continues at the Old Town Theatre...Save the Date!

February 7th at 7pm - A LoveTo Remember

April 11th at 7pm - Lovely Ladies

June 13th at 7pm - Mother Nature

Write Out Loud serves over 30,000 people annually with their core programs: In their six show season of Story Concerts, Write Out Loud produces Voices of Ireland each March; Twainfest - an annual free family celebration of 19th Century Literature; Poefest - a celebration of Edgar Allan Poe and other writers of the macabre, Kamishibi StoryBox Theatre for elementary students; Poetry Out Loud for high school students; Read Imagine Create for teens; Ripples From Walden Pond - a one-man play about Henry David Thoreau; Stories for Seniors, and Listen To This - stories recorded by local actors delivered 6 days a week via email.