Write Out Loud Presents WILD WOMAN DON'T WORRY

Write Out Loud - an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience announces WILD WOMEN DON'T WORRY, on Monday, February 3rd at the Old Town Theatre.

Write Out Loud Story Concerts bring literature to life - aloud - with rehearsed readings by professional actors. Each program explores specific themes by weaving a variety of stories, poems, and music, together into a literary tapestry. San Diego performers Rachael Van Wormer (Write Out Loud's Associate Artistic Directory and 2019 Craig Noel nominee for Outstanding Featured Performance), Caitie Grady (long time Lamb's Players performer and 2018 Craig Noel winner for Outstanding Leading Performance), and Chip Persons, Theatre Professor at University of Colorado, join Co-Founders Veronica Murphy and Walter Ritter to celebrate courageous and independent women. A pre-show reception starts at 6:15pm with a 7:00pm curtain.

Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared, "Our world is rich with dynamic female artists and leaders. We are excited to bring powerful and whimsical stories about such women to our stage."

WILD WOMEN DON'T WORRY will feature: "Horse" (an excerpt) by Amy Bonnaffons, "Father of Invention" (an excerpt) by local author Jincy Willett, "Gentle Alice Brown" by W.S. Gilbert, "Two Words" by Isabele Allende, "Lamb to the Slaughter" by Roald Dahl and "Wild Women Don't Worry" by Ida Cox.

Tickets for WILD WOMEN DON'T WORRY are $25. There are discounts for Seniors, Veterans and active duty Military and Students. Purchase tickets online at www.writeoutloudsd.com or by calling 619-297-8953.

In addition to their six show season of Story Concerts, Write Out Loud provides the community with Voices of Ireland each March, and seven other core programs serving over 23,000 people annually. These programs include TwainFest - a free family celebration in August in Old Town, PoeFest - a celebration of Edgar Allan Poe each October, Stories for Seniors, StoryBox Theatre (kamishibai) for elementary students, NEA BIG READ - Read Imagine Create for teens and adults, Poetry Out Loud for high school students and Ripples From Walden Pond, a one-man play about Henry David Thoreau.





