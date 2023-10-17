Write Out Loud Performs POE AND COMPANY This Month

WRITE OUT LOUD will present “Poe and Company”, an evening with Mr. Poe and literature of the macabre at the Villa Montezuma Museum in Sherman Heights. This historic Queen Anne Victorian was named "The Palace of the Arts," by Jessie Shepard, the musician, spiritualist and author who designed it in 1887. Celebrate the strange, the inexplicable, the other-worldly with the Master of the Macabre, Edgar Allan Poe. “Poe & Company” is a one night only Story Concert, Saturday, October 28th with three showings at 6pm, 7:30pm and 9pm. Seating is limited to 40 per performance.

Patrons can reserve tickets at Click Here or by calling 619-297-8953

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared “In lieu of Poefest, which will return in all its glory in 2024 - we are happy to announce an evening of Poe & Company hosted by the incredible Travis Rhett Wilson. For this season of ghostliness we are once again partnering with the Friends of Villa Montezuma to bring a ghostly literary experience to this beautiful historic Victorian home. The mansion’s beautiful music room serves as a backdrop for these fantastic stories by Poe, Lovecraft, Saki and more!”

Location:The Villa Montezuma Museum is located at 1925 K St., San Diego 92102. The Villa Montezuma is an historic building with no elevator.

Performers include: Travis Rhett Wilson, Paul Maley, Veronica Murphy and Will Harris