Wildsong Presents HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

The show will be running at the OB Playhouse from May 12 through June 11!

Wildsong Productions, a San Diego based nonprofit 501(c) community theater group, presents the cult classic: Heathers the Musical. The show will be running at the OB Playhouse from May 12 through June 11!

Heathers The Musical is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer (Brooke Aliceon), a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers (Marquel Wood, Jennika Grace, and Nicola Barrett). But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously sexy new kid J.D. (Kannon Gowen). When Heather Chandler (Marquel Wood), the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and kiss Heather's aerobicized ass...but J.D. has another plan for that bullet.

Brought to you by the award-winning creative team of Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness, "Desperate Housewives"), Laurence O'Keefe (Bat Boy, Legally Blonde) and Andy Fickman (Reefer Madness, She's the Man).

Heathers The Musical is a hilarious, heartfelt, and homicidal new show based on the greatest teen comedy of all time. Heathers has a moving love story, laugh-out-loud comedy, and unflinching look at the joys and anguish of high school. Are you in, or are you out?

Director Hunter Brown hopes to add an extra level of immersion to the show by adding some special effects to really ramp up the campiness of this show. With Assistant Director Rachel Mink, the two are really bringing a fun new take on this classic show while keeping the iconic moments everyone knows and loves. Choreographer Brooke Aliceon is bringing energetic, fun, and impressive choreo elements throughout the show. Lighting Designer Shaun Lim has produced some of their best work yet with a lighting scheme that sets the mood and transports the audience to each location.

You do NOT want to miss this show that will have you on the edge of your seat while laughing and being blown away by the talent of the whole cast!

The rest of the cast includes: Tyler Jiles (Ram), Nick Toscano (Kurt), Katie Ezell (Martha), Kaitlyn Summers (Fleming/Cover), Alisha Jurgenson (Fleming), Michael Harrison (Adult Man 1), Tim Baran (Adult 2), Shaun Lim (Ensemble), Kaylee Page (Ensemble), Candace Carbajal (Ensemble/Cover), Alyssa Salacup (Ensemble), Jillian Anderson (Ensemble/Cover), Sean Libiran (Ensemble), Michael Miller (Ensemble), Matt Sutton (Ensemble/Cover), Alan Ramos (Ensemble/Cover), Mykaila Istvanyi (Cover), Emerson McMurtry (Cover), Noah Zuniga-Williams (Cover).

Tickets are available at Click Here and follow them on social media @wildsongproductions on instagram and TikTok, or Wildsong Productions on Facebook for more updates. To join the email list, visit our website and fill out the pop up form!




