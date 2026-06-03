West Coast Premiere of NI NI MADRE and More Set for Diversionary Theatre 2026-2027 Season

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Diversionary Theatre has unveiled its 41st season: Purpose (2026 - 2027). This season will feature a total of four productions that will continue to honor the theatre's legacy of bringing LGBTQIA+ audiences new and exciting stories for, by, and about the community.



Diversionary's Season 41 includes: the West Coast Premiere Production of Ni Mi Madre written and performed by Arturo Luíz Soria (Aug/Sept 2026), the San Diego Premiere of Arrowhead by Catya McMullen (Nov/Dec 2026), the West Coast Premiere of Mother Play by Paula Vogel (Feb/March 2027) and the Legacy Revival of Take Me Out by Richard Greenberg (May/June 2027).



Tickets for Diversionary's 2026-2027 season productions are currently available via a subscription purchase online and by calling 619.220.0097. Subscription packages start at just $93. Discounted subscriptions are available for seniors, students, educators and military.



ABOUT THE 2026-2027 SEASON:



Ni Mi Madre - West Coast Premiere

Written & Performed by Arturo Luíz Soria

August 13, 2026 - September 6, 2026 / Press Opening: September 22, 2026



This riotous, Obie Award-winning one-person show follows an over-the-top Brazilian matriarch scrambling to raise her queer son within a confusing American culture. Infused and enlivened by the music of Gloria Estefan and Cher, the comedy delves into the secrets of an immigrant family and the complicated love between parent and child. It is a hilarious, sharp, and deeply human celebration of queer Latiné survival and identity.



Arrowhead - San Diego Premiere

by Catya McMullen

November 12, 2026 - December 6, 2026 (Press Opening: November 21, 2026)



When an accidentally pregnant lesbian hosts a secret abortion party at a lake house, the weekend quickly spirals into a chaotic, hilarious collision of crashing friends and imploding identities. This fearless, laugh-out-loud comedy tackles bodily autonomy and community expectations with humor instead of hopelessness. It is a bold, wildly entertaining new play that will leave audiences buzzing long after the curtain falls.



Mother Play - West Coast Premiere

by Paula Vogel

February 18, 2027 - March 14, 2027 (Press Opening: February 27, 2027)



In the turbulence of 1962 America, matriarch Phyllis maintains a rigid blueprint for her family's success, but her fiercely independent children, Carl and Martha, are prepared to tear up her script. Fueled by gin, smoke, and stubborn love, this highly theatrical production blends surreal farce with heartbreaking tenderness. It follows a family enduring the friction of a changing world, exploring the cost of authenticity and the power of forgiveness.



Take Me Out - Legacy Revival

by Richard Greenberg

May 20, 2027 - June 20, 2027 (Press Opening: May 29, 2027)



This Tony Award-winning masterwork explores the high-stakes world of professional baseball when a star player dares to come out as gay. Razor-sharp and wickedly funny, the story exposes the fractures of masculinity, race, and class hidden beneath a culture built on silence. It creates an electrifying collision between the worlds of sports and theatre, inviting fans of both into an unforgettable, provocative conversation.

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