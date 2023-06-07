'WOMEN, Witty Wily & Wondrous' Comes to Write Out Loud This Month

The performance is on Monday, June 12th at the Old Town Theatre.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

Write Out Loud - an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading short stories aloud for a live audience closes their 16th Season of Story Concerts with WOMEN, Witty Wily & Wondrous on Monday, June 12th at the Old Town Theatre.

Write Out Loud Story Concerts bring literature to life - aloud - with rehearsed readings by professional actors. Each program explores specific themes by weaving a variety of stories, poems, and sometimes music, together into a literary tapestry. Curtain is at 7:00 pm.

Performers for this concert include Linda Libby, Cynthia Gerber, Veronica Murphy and Walter Ritter.

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy, shared  "Working alongside some of San Diego’s most talented female storytellers to share incredible stories by and about women is all of our favorite things wrapped up into one. The contrast of progressive Victorian women’s voices and modern female perspectives illustrate how though times have changed, many of the conversations are the same…love, secrets, and bold choices."

Stories to Include

Lilacs  by Amy Lowell Read by Veronica Murphy
Shotgun Wedding  by Bonnie Jo Campbell Read by Cynthia Gerber
Roman Fever by Edith Wharton Read by Linda Libby, Veronica Murphy  and Walter Ritter
A Pair of Silk Stockings by Kate Chopin Read by Cynthia Gerber
Steal Away by Dorothy Allison Read by Linda Libby
The Reticence of Lady Anne by Saki Read by Walter Ritter 


Tickets for WOMEN, Witty, Wily & Wondrous are $25. There are discounts for seniors, military ($22) and students ($5). Purchase tickets on-line at Click Here  or by calling 619-944-8953.




