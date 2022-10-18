Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WINSTON CHURCHILL THE BLITZ Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

Performances are on November 14-15, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Oct. 18, 2022  

WINSTON CHURCHILL THE BLITZ Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

Randy Otto portrays Churchill's unwavering, audacious belief that if the British People were simply trusted with the truth - no matter how bad things got - they would only get stronger and more resilient. From his study at Chartwell, he recounts his courageous 1930's journey from historical footnote to the most beloved leader and statesman in recorded history. With more than four decades of formidable academic and performance passion, Otto shatters the imaginary 4th wall, transporting audiences from tears to laughter and back again. The evening finishes with "Ask Winston", an audience-interactive opportunity to query Churchill...an exhilarating "one-on-one" with the Prime Minister.

The recitation's genesis was a simple encouragement from Otto's University British History Professor, Dr. Maxwell Schoenfeld in 1973. Schoenfeld encouraged Otto not only to study Churchill's life academically, but to emulate the great man on stage. An alumnus of the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre and numerous theatrical roles, over the past 43 years Churchill scholar, motivational speaker and performance artist Randy Otto - B.A. Theatre/University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire - has honed the concept into a one-man show designed to entertain and electrify.

According to Jonathan Sandys, Great-Grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, "I have heard many people attempt to play the role of my great-grandfather, but without hesitation, Randy Otto takes the role to a whole new level. Randy does not attempt to be Winston Churchill, Randy Otto IS Winston Churchill."

Winston Churchill THE BLITZ will occur on November 14-15, 2022 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.



