Interview: Frankie Errington of DOGFIGHT at San Diego Musical Theatre

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San Diego Musical Theatre continues its Off-Broadway Series with a staged reading July 13–14 of “Dogfight.” With music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Peter Duchan, “Dogfight” explores love, compassion, accountability, and the complicated ways people discover their own humanity.

Set on November 21, 1963, the eve before three young Marines are deployed to a small but growing conflict in Southeast Asia, the musical follows Corporal Eddie Birdlace and a final night of partying before heading overseas. When Eddie meets Rose, an awkward and idealistic waitress whom he enlists in a cruel bet with his fellow recruits, she challenges his worldview and forces him to confront empathy, vulnerability, and the possibility of change.

Directed by Frankie Errington, this staged reading invites audiences to experience the piece's raw emotional core through its characters, music, and themes. Frankie shares their perspective on why Dogfight remains such a powerful and necessary story.

For readers who may only know the title—or have never heard of the show at all—what do you think they should know before experiencing “Dogfight”?

They should know that this is a show that demands a conversation, which is the BEST kind of theatre we can make! "Dogfight" is about a group of Marines about to ship out to Okinawa on the eve of JFK’s assassination. Quite literally, when our country loses its age of innocence. These Marines have their last night stateside in San Francisco and hold a “Dogfight,” which is a contest to see who can find the ugliest girl to bring to the party. Though cruel, this is the inciting moment for both Eddie and Rose to fight for what it means to care for another person. The context is incredibly difficult to take in, but the beating heart of the story is the complexity of compassion. This musical is based on an indie film (not a musical) with Lily Allen and River Phoenix, if you want to check that out!

The musical begins with a premise that can be uncomfortable, but it ultimately explores empathy, vulnerability, and human connection. How do you approach balancing those darker elements with the heart of the story?

Much like life (or what I have experienced), I have to lean into the uncomfortable parts to discover what is underneath. And it’s usually profound and expansive. What the Marines do in the beginning is cruel. But that’s not the story. It's just the circumstance. The story is what comes out of that moment. To discover, one must stay curious. So, in this story, I watch out for the characters who stay curious versus those who give up. A few characters give up. Eddie and Rose stay curious. And it’s they who are the heart of the story. There is a brilliant moment just after Eddie says sorry and Rose says Prove it (notice it is not “I forgive you”). The lyric is, “People can surprise you, or not.” They don’t know, and we as an audience don’t know what’s going to happen. But we hope it gets better. It’s thrilling to root for them, become nervous for them, or get surprised by them. You cannot be shy in a challenging world. Directing the piece, it becomes starkly clear how to find the heart: you follow the people searching for it. Even in the darkness.

Frankie Errington

You've noted previously that this show allows for a deep dive into "all things human." What aspects of humanity do you think Dogfight explores especially well?

Gosh, how much time do you have? The first thing that comes to mind is this story begs the questions:

To start, how and why do we care for each other? It’s really important we know how to do this.

In contrast, why do we stop caring for people? That one’s trickier.

And the grand finale: Can you learn to care again once you’ve stopped? That’s for you to answer.

The score has become one of the show's most celebrated elements. Are there particular songs or moments that you think audiences should listen for because they reveal something important about the characters?

I’m going to cheat a little on this answer and say: listen to the entire score. WAIT! Bear with me. This music is mesmerizing and masterfully crafted to guide you through the story, character, style, and era. All is revealed if you allow the music to take you there. We will have the wonderful Dr. Randi Ellen Rudolph on the keys as we wander through rock' n’ roll and folk pieces that provide context and texture to this story's tone. The rock is so in-your-face and exuberant, colliding with the folk allows so much warmth and nuance that provides a balance to the audience's ear. I will say this play uses time as a theme through lyrics, story structure… so listen up for that. Also, this cast can SING, so let them each serve up their own stories!

“Dogfight” asks audiences to look beyond first impressions and consider how people can change. What conversations or emotions do you hope people leave the theatre with after this reading?

I hope everyone opens their heart rather than keeping it closed. Go ahead and allow yourself to feel strongly. Don’t be afraid of whatever that feeling is (and this might be anywhere on the feelings spectrum). And then talk about it! Maybe say hello to your neighbor and talk bout it. Say a friendly goodbye as someone else walks to their car. Make someone feel seen for a moment. There is much to dissect about Dogfight, and in a reading setting, you get the stripped-down and raw experience of the show. No hiding. I hope you ponder your place in this world and specifically in our country. What does it mean to live in America now versus then? This story will evoke a response, so let it.

Why do you think Dogfight remains such a meaningful story for audiences today?

This story is living and breathing even though it’s set in 1963-1967. History repeats itself and I cannot help but see myself finding truths in the worlds of both Eddie and Rose. In many ways, it parallels what we are experiencing in our country right now. So, dare to take a deep look at yourself and others. It’s complicated and yet so simple. Hindsight is 20/20, and I think this story gives us the freedom to look back honestly and ask for accountability. It’s not about whose side you're on but how powerful compassion can connect us, if we let it.

Under Frankie Errington’s direction, this staged reading of ”‘Dogfight” offers a powerful opportunity to experience a musical with a terrific score and a deeply human story and to consider the power of compassion and connection. Under Frankie Errington’s direction, this staged reading offers a great opportunity to experience a musical that is as timely as it is moving.

How To Get Tickets

“Dogfight” runs July 13–14, 2026, as part of San Diego Musical Theatre’s Off Broadway Series. For ticket and showtime information, go to sdmt.org

Photo Credit: San Diego Musical Theatre