WALKING IN STILETTOS Goes Global Walking The Walk With High-Heel Guru Chyna Whyne

Chyna Whyne is truly an inspiring Renaissance Woman and dynamic holistic artist-practitioner - Born in London to Jamaican parents, she is an Alexander Technique Practitioner and Teacher (a world-renowned body management discipline), High-Heel Guru with her Walking in Stilettos Workshops, Recording Artist/Songwriter/Singer, Author, Model, Pageant Coach, International Public Speaker, Kemetic Yoga Teacher and Entrepreneur (Owner of VIP Yoga Retreats at Ocho Rios, Jamaica).

Chyna is ready to take the world by storm as the Global 'High Heel Guru" sharing her 'Walking in Stilettos' wisdom so women can walk in high heels safely, preventing injuries and move elegantly without effort as well as expanding her brand with women of all ages, sizes and occupations - https://chynawhynebrand.com/. She believes in and exudes inclusion, diversity, instilling confidence, empowerment, charisma, glamour, femininity, presence and elegance and a relaxed self as well as promoting health and safety.

It all began with Chyna singing as a child in church, then singing at school. She started a band called the Silktones after graduating and soon her band was playing gigs. Chyna entered a glamorous jet-setting lifestyle, as a model and back-up singer - recording and internationally touring with some of the greatest musicians/bands from the 1980's to the early 2000's: she sang background vocals on Peter Gabriel's 1986 Grammy-winning album "So" featuring the song "Sledgehammer" and "Big Time". Chyna provided vocals with Rick Astley on "Never Gonna Give You Up" and on "Father's Eye' by Eric Clapton. Seal would go to her bands gigs and he invited Chyna on his 1987 "Kiss of a Rose" European tour. She also sang with Bob Dylan in 1991 in Seville, as well as on Peter Townsend's "Brand New Life" from the "Iron Man" then went on a world tour with The Who. Chyna is the featured backing soloist on Eric Clapton's Pilgrim Album. She spent a year in the recording studio with Eric and afterwards toured for a year with him.

Chyna's years as a successful model and singer - constantly wearing high heels or stilettos became a difficult time as she developed extreme chronic lower back pain while touring with Eric Clapton during 1998-99. The pain was relentless, despite chiropractic, osteopathic and physiotherapy efforts, which all failed to deliver positive long-term results. She couldn't continue wearing high heels.

Her good fortune materialized when she was introduced to the Alexander Technique in 1999 and noticed an immediate improvement. This led her to study the Alexander Technique in depth for three years from 1999-2002 and to become a fully accredited teacher of the technique.

Since 2002, Chyna has renewed her singing, modeling career, opened a wellness Spa, began providing Yoga Retreats and has been teaching 'Walking in Stilettos" workshops. The response has been overwhelmingly positive with numerous testimonials praising Chyna as she explains and applies the benefits of the Alexander Technique to her Walking in Stiletto workshops to a wide demographic of satisfied clients and audiences. Additionally Chyna authored the book "Master the Art of Wearing High Heels' in 2017.

"The Alexander Technique is an educational method used worldwide for well over 100 years. By teaching how to change faulty postural habits, it enables improved mobility, posture, performance and alertness along with relief of chronic stiffness, tension and stress.

Chyna recently taught courses https://youtu.be/ey8jl3egdCA and coached women at the American Society for the Alexander Technique Annual Conference and General Meeting, June 26-30 at Columbia University in New York as well as delivering courses and workshops at the Caribbean Maritime University in Kingston, Jamaica. She recently coached two current pageant finalists, Sasha Henry (Miss Universe Jamaica 2019 Finalist) and Thalia Malcolm (Miss Jamaica World 2019 Finalist) with topics such as positive body image, healthy food choices, yoga, Alexander Technique and safety and poise walking the catwalk techniques in stilettos.

On August 9th, Chyna performed at the charity event Ignite the Catwalk (Sponsor Diamonds International) with proceeds for hospital equipment for Falmouth General Hospital at Margaritaville in Jamaica (Ocho Rios, St. Ann). Chyna also performed "Kick Up Your Feet and Dance" at the Jamaican Independence Day August 6th in Kingston, Jamaica.

Chyna's "Train the Trainer" series, which began in 2016, helps to spread awareness of the Alexander Technique on a global basis with China Doll "Walking Stiletto" Ambassadors.

Ms. Whyne is also back at recording music and worked with Barry O'Hare's Studio at Jack Ruby Plaza in Ocho Rios in 2016 featuring the singles Walking in My Stilettos and Pick Up Your Feet and Dance. She collaborated with Elephant Man on her single Sexy Baal Ed. She wrote her new upcoming 'Cultural Reggae" album Melanin with eleven songs (including the single Melanin, which was produced by Grammy Award-winner Barry O'Hare. recorded at World-a-Muzic in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

For more information:

International): Susan J. Farese, SJF Communications sjfcommunications@gmail.com.

(Jamaica): Andre Stephens, Creative Director, Premier Gentleman Company Ltd.

premiergentsja@gmail.com

Chyna Whyne’s Website: http://chynawhyne.com/

Find Chyna Whyne on Social Media:

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/walkinginstilettos/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ChynaWhyne

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/chynawhyne/?hl=en





