Interview: Bethany Slomka of DOGFIGHT at San Diego Musical Theatre

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Erin Kelly Photography

For two performances only, Bethany Slomka takes on the role of Rose in San Diego Musical Theatre’s staged reading of “Dogfight”, part of the company’s Off Broadway Series running July 13–14, 2026. With music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Peter Duchan, the musical follows three young Marines on their final night before deployment, where a cruel bet leads Corporal Eddie Birdlace to an unexpected encounter with Rose, an idealistic waitress who challenges him to see the world—and himself—in a new way.

A recipient of the 2024 Craig Noel Award for Best Featured Performance in a Musical for her portrayal of Paulette Bonafonte in “Legally Blonde” at San Diego Musical Theatre, Bethany has built a reputation for bringing both heart and humor to a wide range of roles across Southern California, including The Old Globe, The Welk, Moonlight Stage Productions, and San Diego Musical Theatre.

We spoke with Bethany about discovering Rose, exploring the themes of compassion and change at the heart of “Dogfight”, collaborating with director Frankie Errington and the cast, and why this story continues to resonate with audiences today.

Bethany Slomka

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You've played so many memorable characters over the years. What was it about Rose that made you excited to add her to that list?

Rose immediately stood out to me because of her authenticity. She isn't trying to be anyone other than herself, and there's something incredibly courageous about that. She's kind, intelligent, and hopeful, but she's also imperfect and vulnerable. I was drawn to the way she leads with compassion without ever losing her sense of self. Exploring someone with that much emotional depth has been a real gift.

“Dogfight” begins with a premise that can make audiences uncomfortable before revealing a much deeper and more heartfelt story. How does Rose help guide both Eddie and the audience through that emotional journey?

Rose is the emotional heart of the story. Even though she's hurt by Eddie's actions, she chooses to see the person behind the mistake rather than defining him by it. She doesn't excuse what happened, but she challenges him to be better. I think audiences experience 그 transformation alongside Eddie. Through Rose, we're reminded that empathy and honesty have the power to change people in ways judgment alone never could.

Rose has some beautiful musical moments throughout the show. Is there a particular song that has become especially meaningful to you while preparing for this role?

It is a tie between two songs. "Pretty Funny" is an incredibly honest moment of heartbreak and self-discovery. Rose begins the song deeply wounded, but she actively works to reclaim her own worth. It’s a vehicle to fight for positivity even when the situation is devastating.

"Before It's Over" is equally important. I love that it's about choosing to be open to life and love despite uncertainty. Rose has an incredible optimism; she doesn't let fear keep her from connecting with people. Singing it serves as a beautiful reflection of who Rose is at her core.

The cast of "Dogfight" at San Diego Musical Theatre

What has been the most rewarding part of working with director Frankie Errington and this cast?

The sense of trust and collaboration has been special. Frankie has created an environment where everyone feels encouraged to take risks and dig deeper into the material. This cast is so generous, and that support is vital when telling a story as emotionally vulnerable as Dogfight.

On a personal note, this is a surreal moment for me. Jake (Bradford) and I have talked about playing these roles together for eight years; we were going to sing “First DateLast Night” for a cabaret years ago but never got to do it. Additionally, Frankie and I have wanted to collaborate on this piece since it came out. I am trying to stay present and enjoy every moment of this quick process.

One of the central themes of Dogfight is seeing the humanity in people beyond their mistakes. What do you hope audiences take away from Rose's story?

I hope audiences remember that compassion and accountability can coexist. Rose reminds us that people are capable of growth, but that growth requires honesty and empathy. I also hope people see the importance of knowing your own value. Rose never lets someone else's actions define her. If audiences walk away feeling more willing to see the humanity in others—and in themselves—then we've done our job.

With Bethany Slomka n as Rose, along with the rest of her talented cast and crew, San Diego Musical Theatre's“Dogfight” promises an unforgettable evening of powerful storytelling and extraordinary music.

How To Get Tickets

“Dogfight” runs July 13–14, 2026, as part of San Diego Musical Theatre’s Off Broadway Series. For ticket and shotei information, go to sdmt.org

Photo Credit: Erin Kelly Photography