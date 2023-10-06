Video: First Look at THE ADDAMS FAMILY at San Diego Musical Theatre

Performances run September 29th to October 29th, 2023.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Take a peek inside the crypt, as SDMT's current production of The Addams Family is running September 29th to October 29th, 2023.

Check out a first look at the musical in the video below!

In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams Family, to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to feel joy, and death and suffering are the stuff of their dreams. In one fateful, hilarious night, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, and the family must face up to the one horrible thing they have managed to avoid for generations: change. 






