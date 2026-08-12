Video: Alicia Keys Surprises Audiences at HELL'S KITCHEN Opening in San Diego

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Alicia Keys' HELL’S KITCHEN recently opened at the San Diego Civic Theatre. In a surprise to the audience members in attendence, Keys took the stage following the show and gave a post-show speech. Check out the video here!

Performances of HELL'S KITCHEN will continue in San Diego through August 16.

HELL’S KITCHEN follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you’ve never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It’s about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, and the music of Alicia Keys.

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