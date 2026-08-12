Video: Alicia Keys Surprises Audiences at HELL'S KITCHEN Opening in San Diego
Performances will continue at San Diego Civic Theatre through August 16.
Alicia Keys' HELL’S KITCHEN recently opened at the San Diego Civic Theatre. In a surprise to the audience members in attendence, Keys took the stage following the show and gave a post-show speech. Check out the video here!
Performances of HELL'S KITCHEN will continue in San Diego through August 16.
HELL’S KITCHEN follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you’ve never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.
Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It’s about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.
HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, and the music of Alicia Keys.
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