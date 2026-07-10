Review: A Tale as Old as Time Gets a Fresh Chapter in Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST 30th Anniversary Tour

NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. Sign Up

The wonder of Disney and its nostalgia is a beautiful thing to witness in real time alongside a full audience in a theatre. More than 30 years after the animated film captured hearts around the world, and decades after the stage musical first brought this story to life, Beauty and the Beast arrives in San Diegoat the San Diego Civic Theatre through July 12, reminding audiences why this timeless tale remains so beloved.

For those who remember the original Broadway production or its earlier national tours, this 30th Anniversary production is not a carbon copy of what came before. Instead, Disney has revisited the enchanting musical with updated staging, technology, and a renewed perspective while honoring the heart of the original. The production reunites members of the original creative team, while introducing this classic story to a new generation of audiences.

Kyra Belle Johnson and Company. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Photo by Matthew Murphy. © Disney.jpg?format=auto&width=1400

The soul of the musical—the characters, along with the beautiful melodies by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman (with additional lyrics by Tim Rice)—remains untouched and is elevated by the strong vocals of its leading performers. Belle, played by Kyra Belle Johnson (whose middle name really is Belle!), delivers beautiful, powerful vocals while capturing the character's tenderness, inner strength, and independence. The Beast, played by Fergie L. Philippe, is both sweetly vulnerable and genuinely menacing. He huffs and growls across the stage before revealing a softer side whenever he's with Belle, allowing himself to let his guard down and dare to dream. He beautifully balances those contrasting emotions while performing "If I Can't Love Her."

The rest of the cast shines with detailed costumes designed by Ann Hould-Ward and plenty of Disney magic in the props, from Lumière's flaming candelabras (it’s real fire!) to the illusion of Chip's head appearing atop a table while the rest of his tiny body remains hidden. Lumière, played by Danny Gardner, brings irresistible charm to the role and leads the show's standout production number, "Be Our Guest," complete with spectacle, razzle-dazzle, multiple costume changes, an energetic ensemble, and even a tap break. Matt West's choreography keeps the stage constantly alive, particularly during that number and the tavern anthem, "Gaston," where the full company delivers energetic, full-bodied choreography that elevates both numbers into theatrical highlights.

Of course, every fairy tale needs its villain, and Gaston never disappoints. With his cringe-worthy charm, complete lack of self-awareness, and muscles for miles, Stephen Mark Lukas fully embraces the role, making Gaston just as infuriating—if not more so—than his animated counterpart. His loyal sidekick, LeFou, played by Harry Francis, is equally exasperating in all the right ways. Together, the pair deliver excellent physical comedy through their over-the-top partnership and endless schemes.

Harry Francis as Lefou and Stephen Mark Lukas as Gaston. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Photo by Matthew Murphy. © Disney.jpg?format=auto&width=1400

Although this is a Disney theatrical production, Stan Meyer's scenic design didn't always capture the full magic of the story for me. Some scenic moments were beautiful, particularly the soaring flying buttresses that appeared whenever scenes shifted to the castle and the charming French village that opened the show. However, the heavy reliance on projections often made the world feel flatter than expected. Whether depicting star-filled skies, sweeping French landscapes, or even the castle kitchen, the projected scenery lacked some of the depth and warmth audiences associate with this beloved story. With fewer physical set pieces—and some familiar elements from the original production scaled back or removed, including the iconic wolf sequence—some scenes relied more heavily on the performers moving through the space, which occasionally made the blocking feel less purposeful and the storytelling somewhat choppy.

I also found myself wishing for more time during the final confrontation between the Beast and Gaston. The fight choreography was exciting, but it felt over almost as soon as it began. As a result, Gaston's ultimate fate arrived rather quickly, and I wanted the moment to carry a bit more emotional weight before the story reached its happy ending.

All in all, Beauty and the Beast remains a heartfelt family musical filled with magical moments. It captures the nostalgia that generations have cherished and offers enough Disney enchantment to leave children—and plenty of adults—smiling long after the curtain falls.



