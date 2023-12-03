VIDEO: Watch the New Promo for PLAID TIDINGS at San Diego Musical Theatre

Check out the promo video for PLAID TIDINGS live on the SDMT Stage!

The legendary Plaids come back to Earth to spread yuletide joy with the greatest holiday hits of the ages. Filled with Christmas standards that have all been “Plaid-erized,” our boys are back to do their Christmas Special. At first, Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky aren’t sure why they’ve returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they’re needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world.

This truly “heaven-sent” holiday treat will lift audiences’ spirits and fill them with nostalgia for a bygone era of classic music sung in perfect harmony.

The production is currently running through December 24. For tickets, visit the link below.



