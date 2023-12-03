VIDEO: Watch the New Promo for PLAID TIDINGS at San Diego Musical Theatre

The production is currently running through December 24.

By: Dec. 03, 2023

VIDEO: Watch the New Promo for PLAID TIDINGS at San Diego Musical Theatre

Check out the promo video for PLAID TIDINGS live on the SDMT Stage!

The legendary Plaids come back to Earth to spread yuletide joy with the greatest holiday hits of the ages. Filled with Christmas standards that have all been “Plaid-erized,” our boys are back to do their Christmas Special. At first, Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky aren’t sure why they’ve returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they’re needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world.

This truly “heaven-sent” holiday treat will lift audiences’ spirits and fill them with nostalgia for a bygone era of classic music sung in perfect harmony.

The production is currently running through December 24. For tickets, visit the link below.





RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
Review: PROOF at Backyard Renaissance Photo
Review: PROOF at Backyard Renaissance

PROOF from Backyard Renaissance ponders how love, family, and mathematics can bind people inextricably together and make them strangers to each other at the same time.  Math might be hard, but interpersonal relationships and emotions might be an unsolvable mystery. PROOF is playing at the 10th Avenue Arts Center through December 9th.

2
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards; SUMO Leads Best Pl Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards; SUMO Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Feature: From Screen to Stage, Christopher Linnertz Makes ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Sing Photo
Feature: From Screen to Stage, Christopher Linnertz Makes ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Sing

BroadwayWorld talks to the composer Christopher Linnertz about creating ROGERS: THE MUSICAL for TV, then to the stage, and wanting to make Marvel and theatre fans both happy with the result.

4
Feature: Zackary Scot Wolfe Talks about Managing the Theatre at the Theme Park at Seaworld Photo
Feature: Zackary Scot Wolfe Talks about Managing the Theatre at the Theme Park at Seaworld San Diego

BroadwayWorld spoke with Zackary Scot Wolfe, SeaWorld San Diego’s Creative, Shows, and Talent Entertainment Manager on creating and curating theatre at the theme park.

