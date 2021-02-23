UC San Diego Department Of Theatre And Dance Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

The UC San Diego Department of Theatre and Dance is presenting A Midsummer Night's Dream directed by Patricia McGregor.

Shakespeare's intertwined love polygons begin to get complicated from the start--Demetrius and Lysander both want Hermia but she only has eyes for Lysander. Bad news is, Hermia's father wants Demetrius for a son-in-law. On the outside is Helena, whose unreturned love burns hot for Demetrius. Hermia and Lysander plan to flee from the city under cover of darkness but are pursued by an enraged Demetrius (who is himself pursued by an enraptured Helena). In the forest, unbeknownst to the mortals, Oberon and Titania (King and Queen of the faeries) are having a spat over a servant boy. The plot twists up when Oberon's head mischief-maker, Puck, runs loose with a flower which causes people to fall in love with the first thing they see upon waking. Throw in a group of labourers preparing a play for the Duke's wedding (one of whom is given a donkey's head and Titania for a lover by Puck) and the complications become fantastically funny. (Source: Goodreads)

The performance dates for A Midsummer Night's Dream are March 8-12 at 7:30 pm PST and March 7th and 13th at 2:00 pm. Performances will be presented live via Zoom. On March 7th there will be a talkback following the performance. Tickets are free of charge. More information can be found at: https://theatre.ucsd.edu/season/town-hall.html

The cast includes Henry Greenberg (Theseus), Jada Owens (Hippolyta), Jordan Smith (Egeus), Savanna Padilla (Hermia), Noah Keyishian (Lysander), Rebecca Futterman (Helena), Noah Israel (Demetrius), Noah Keeling (Puck), India Gurley (Titania), Junior Nyong'o (Oberon), Cody Sloan (Bottom), Grayson Heyl (Quince), Kara Coughenour (Starveling/Moth), Sashank Kanchustambam (Flute/Cobweb), Roger Cordova (First Fairy), Eduardo Rios (Snug/Mustarseed), Adriana Lopez (Stout/Peaseblossom).

The creative team and production staff includes Patricia McGregor (Director), Andrew Gutierrez (Production Stage Manager), Topaz Cooks (ASM), Sabina Fitz (ASM), Joseff Paz (ASM), Miranda Friel (Scenic Designer), Andrew Lynch (Sound Designer), Lindsay Stevens (Lighting Designer), Junior Bergman MFA '18 (Costume Designer), Jon Fredette (Video Designer), Tess Jordahl (Assistant Scenic Designer), Licheng Zhang (Assistant Lighting Designer).