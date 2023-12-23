Tyler Tafolla to Present CATCHING UP! Concert In San Diego

Musical theatre composer & performer Tyler Tafolla wants to catch up with you and catch you up on everything he's been through lately!

Since the release of his album of "Seasons: A New Musical Song-Cycle" and the San Diego premier of his new musical "DanceLand", he's got new music to share, stories to tell and career struggles to vent about. Join him as he shares his experiences trying to catch up with the theatre industry, his goals & aspirations and everything going on in his head. Join him and some of musical theatre's most exciting names as you enjoy Catching Up!

Featuring performances from Janaya Mahealani Jones, Matthew Malecki, Mikeala Macias & Megan Tafolla. Accompanied by the incomparable, Taylor Peckham.

The performance will take place on Saturday, January 27th from 8-9:30pm at City Heights Performance Annex (3795 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92105). To purchase tickets, visit the link below.

