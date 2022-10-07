Kelly Prendergast, Jordan Brownlee And More Join SCOTT ROBBINS AND THE TRAVELING SHOW In San Diego

From the imagination of Tyler Tafolla come "Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show," performing live November 11 & 12 in San Diego.

Set on the Great Plains of America in the year 1935, a young street kid named Scott Robbins will turn his life around as he joins a traveling circus by passing himself off as a world famous magician. Antics ensue as he tries to not get caught while also discovering romance, family and something bigger than himself.

Tyler Tafolla is a California based up-and-coming musical theatre writer, performer and director. He is also the creator of Seasons: A New Musical Song-Cycle which had its NY premier at 54 Below this last January. The concept album of the show is currently streaming everywhere courtesy of Broadway Records.

Tyler is an AMDA Los Angeles graduate, where "Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show" was originally workshopped and performed with help of AMDA Staff Members and Broadway Veterans Joel Bishoff (I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change- Broadway) and Thomas J O'Leary (The Phantom of the Opera).

This new San Diego production features Kelly Prendergast (Waitress National Tour), Jordan Brownlee (Jim Henson's Emmett Otter's Jug Band Christmas- Off Broadway) and many more!

Come witness this cast of eight portray more than 100 unforgettable characters and use their enormous imaginations to create literal magic on stage! Don't miss this epic story come to life onstage and experience this once in a lifetime adventure under the big top!

Presented by Tyler Tafolla at 4545 Park Blvd. home of the historic Diversionary Theatre.

*This is not a Diversionary Theatre production, although Diversionary is proud to host this Guest Production*

For ticket and show time information visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201875®id=80&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fscottrobbinsandthetravelingshow.ticketleap.com%2Fscott-robbins-and-the-traveling-show%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1