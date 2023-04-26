Tight Knit And FNGRS CRSSD Present BLEACHED Phase Two Lineup

Today, San Diego's newest alternative and indie-pop curator, Tight Knit, has announced the phase two lineup for Bleached Festival, a new festival in partnership with FNGRS CRSSD. Bleached will take over downtown San Diego's iconic Waterfront Park on August 5th and 6th, offering a laid back uniquely Southern California summer experience.

Bleached, and the newly founded Tight Knit, aim to connect the worlds of alternative, indie-pop, and new-age R&B for a washed out weekender for those looking to kick-back and enjoy some of the moment's most celebrated live-acts. Following the phase one lineup, Bleached has now announced even more artists that will take the stage during its debut edition.

The eclectic performance style of Caroline Polachek will be on full display during Bleached, showcasing a mix of classic tracks and songs from her newly released album. Joining her on phase two are the blissful sounds of LA trio Cannons, experimental rock act Yves Tumor, and the funk-laced bedroom pop sensibilities of Remi Wolf. The new additions continue with the dark and dreamy melodies of Florida singer Ethel Cain, rising Maui-born vocalist Lily Meola, and Subtle Orange bringing their pensive alternative grooves to the mix.

Phase one was topped by multi-talented Japanese icon Joji, whose hypnotic R&B stylings made his latest Smithereens full length one of the most celebrated albums of 2022. Neo-soul forerunner Leon Bridges follows suit, alongside DIY pop auteur Omar Apollo. Together these artists define the sonic spirit of Bleached, united by a sense of aesthetic with something meaningful to say.

Bleached's pop sensibilities continued on phase one with the tender tones of singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine, smooth Nashville crooner Stephen Sanchez, the intimate and emotionally powerful hitmaker Jeremy Zucker, and English songstresses PinkPantheress and Cat Burns. Additional highlights include electrifying Compton act and versatile beatsmith Channel Tres, Mad Decent's breakout crossover star Aluna, and philosophical pop princess Maude Latour.

With its bay views, ocean breezes, and convenience to the vast amenities of downtown San Diego, Waterfront Park offers the perfect setting for this easygoing concept. Being a short walk from the Amtrak station, with countless hotels, bars, and restaurants just outside its gate, the venue is built for the type of kicked-back, care-free experience that Bleached aims to deliver. Together with San Diego power-house promoters FNGRS CRSSD, Tight Knit aims to deliver the next unmissable date on the North American festival calendar.

Tickets are currently on sale through the Bleached website. Bleached is an 18+ event.

Bleached Phase Two Lineup

Caroline Polachek

Cannons

Yves Tumor

Remi Wolf

Ethel Cain

Lily Meola

Subtle Orange

Bleached Phase One Lineup

Joji

Leon Bridges

Omar Apollo

PinkPantheress

Lizzy McAlpine

Stephen Sanchez

Channel Tres

Surf Curse

BADBADNOTGOOD

Dayglow

Inner Wave

Lovejoy

Aluna

Maude Latour

Cat Burns

The Jungle Giants

Jeremy Zucker

Riovaz

Blondshell

Binki

bülow

Baird

Hether

Rainsford

Sam Austins