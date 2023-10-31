Theatre School at North Coast Rep to Present THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST in November

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will present the trivial comedy for serious people, The Importance of Being Earnest as its next student production! This masterpiece by Oscar Wilde is probably the most famous of all comedies. It revolves ridiculously around the most ingenious case of “manufactured” mistaken identity ever put into a play.

Director Benjamin Cole will present this pinnacle of playful parodies of the “leisure class” in the Victorian era. “The comedy of manners style is so clearly articulated in the back-and-forth banter,” Cole expounds. “We're gleefully challenging our talented students with precision of physicality and vocal delivery,” he insists. Assistant Director Steve Smith adds, “We've kicked off most rehearsals with lessons on "Received Pronunciation," the most standard form of British dialect. Witty Wildean wordplay wouldn't sound right without the proper accents and our cast has had a great time learning and implementing new vocal techniques!” The show runs a daring 100 minutes with one intermission and hopes to tickle audience's ears with comic charm and charisma. Additional production staff includes Student Assistant Stage Manager, Basil FitzGerald; Sound Designer, Caleb Foley; Student Assistant Director, Kate Goodman; Stage Manager, Paul Smith; and Lighting and Projections Designer, Liam Sullivan.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep delivers high-quality theatre instruction and six student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website at the link below.

Featured in the cast are (Kai Bunyak, Cardiff; Tommy Caringella, Carmel Valley; Jemi Cisneros, Escondido; Tirzah Cisneros, Escondido; Mia Danieli, Carmel Valley; Charlotte Larson, Carlsbad; Cordelia Rice, Carmel Valley; Ezri Rohatgi, Encinitas; and Audrey Wilkins, Carlsbad).

Performances are November 16th through 19th in the Theatre School Studio Space: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times 10AM & 5:30PM November 16th & 17th, 2PM and 5:30PM November 18th, and 2PM November 19th. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 19, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.

