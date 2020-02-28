The Spreckels Organ Society Will Present ALL BACH CELEBRATION

The Spreckels Organ Society will present an All Bach Celebration concert in honor of Johann Sebastian Bach's birthday (1685-1750). Celebrate with San Diego Civic Organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez on Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park.

A magnificent baroque-era composer, Bach is arguably the most famous composer of all time and many of his most familiar works were written for the pipe organ. Experience musical excellence when Ramírez performs Bach's work on San Diego's Spreckels Organ, the largest outdoor musical instrument in the world. Musical selections will include many well-known works including the Toccata and Fugue in D Minor.

San Diego Civic Organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez is an elite International Concert Organist known for his powerful personality, passionate expressiveness and Mediterranean sense of musicality. As the only full-time Municipal Organist in the world, Raúl presents 52 different programs a year in San Diego, most of which are performed entirely from memory. In addition to which he enjoys a busy international schedule with concerts at major Festivals and Concert Halls.

"I encourage all San Diegans to fully enjoy what makes San Diego such a unique and special place," said Ramírez, "and to come to the Spreckels Organ Pavilion to open their hearts and soul for a weekly dose of passion for life through the amazing power of music."



The Spreckels Organ Pavilion is located in the heart of San Diego's Balboa Park at 2125 Pan American Rd E, San Diego, CA 92101. All Spreckels Organ concerts are no cost admission. All ages are welcome as are friendly pets on leash.

THE SPRECKELS ORGAN AND PAVILION

This first-of-its-kind organ designed to play for an outdoor audience has been amazing music-lovers since December 31, 1914, when from his presidential desk, Woodrow Wilson touched the telegraph key that set off fireworks and lit the Pavilion's 1,644 incandescent bulbs launching the Panama-California International Exposition.

Among the first of Balboa Park's cultural gems, thanks to the vision of brothers Adolph and John D. Spreckels, the Spreckels Organ is a pipe organ that can perform the full range of musical masterworks. Built by the Austin Organ Co., the Spreckels Organ was deeded to the City on January 1, 1915, at the opening of the Panama-California Exposition and, has played steadily ever since. The organ is maintained by L. W. Blackinton and Associates, Dale Sorenson, Curator.

The Spreckels Organ is sponsored by the City of San Diego, The Department of Park and Recreation, and the nonprofit Spreckels Organ Society, assuring that this civic treasure entertains music lovers throughout the year.





