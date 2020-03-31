The San Diego International Film Festival To Stream Online Film Series

The San Diego International Film Festival continues to seek out safe ways to to share artistic experiences. Starting tomorrow, April 1 - the Festival will be providing an online film series.

The San Diego International Film Festival is working with a number of the filmmakers who brought films to the 2019 San Diego International Film Festiva . Every Wednesday through May 6 they will be providing a new film.

Film selections are from films that were screened during the 2019 San Diego International Film Festival and are not yet released in theaters or on a streaming service. Viewers will also be treated to a special message from the filmmakers prior to the screening of each film.

For more information visit https://sdfilmfest.com/online-film-series/





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You