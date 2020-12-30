The Roustabouts Present THE MIDNIGHT SOCIETY: HOLIDAY SPECIAL and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Roustabouts present their newest audio comedy/thriller, The Midnight Society: Holiday Special, now streaming anytime until Midnight on January 3rd, free by donation, at www.ruafraid.com.

It's a funny-as-hell hour-long throwback to "Are You Afraid of the Dark" and "Tales from the Crypt" with a great cast, music by John Cicora, audio design/editing by Mikhail Fiksel and written and directed by Ike Holter.

ALSO: Our hit-show Put Your House in Order is now back streaming, anywhere and anytime, on www.pyhio.com.

This year has been ROUGH. Before you get lost in The Holiday Dead Zone, jump into one of these crazyass stories! Free to stream by donation, and 100 percent of that goes right back to the artists.