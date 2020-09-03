The Re-Imagined 2020 San Diego International Film Festival to Go Online and Drive-In

The festival will take place October 15-18.

The re-imagined and COVID appropriate 2020 San Diego International Film Festival will take place October 15-18.

As the region's premier film festival and one of the leading stops on the independent film circuit, film lovers will enjoy features, documentaries and shorts online in the San Diego International Film Festival Virtual Village and on the big screen at the Festival Drive-In Movies at Westfield UTC. We're also taking our new Drive-In Movies partnership with Westfield out for a pre-festival spin with 4 nights of Drive-in films in September at the Westfield UTC Parking Lot.

The Festival celebrates the power of film to create empathy via new perspectives that emerge from powerful and compelling storytelling. The line-up includes film premieres, the best in independent filmmaking, industry panels and live chats with filmmakers from around the world.

This year's Festival will present approximately 70 films curated from over 3000 submitted entries from more than 65 countries. Selected films for the 2020 Festival will be announced in early September. Additional info at SDFilmFest.com.

Tonya Mantooth, CEO/Artistic Director shared: "The leadership of the San Diego International Film Festival has embraced the challenges to create a new footprint that will not only serve for this year's Festival but also expand our capabilities for the long term. This commitment to re-imagining the Festival is vitally important to fulfilling our mission of presenting films that create conversation in an increasingly complex and divided world".

The 2020 San Diego International Film Festival Virtual Village is an online platform built around a digital map in which users can explore live streaming and on-demand virtual theater screenings as well as the ability to participate in interactive gatherings and networking opportunities with film lovers and filmmakers from around the world.

The parking lot at Westfield UTC will be transformed into the perfect spot for drive-in movies. This COVID appropriate venue will space cars 6' apart and provide a much-needed outing or date night for all four nights of the Festival.

Design your 2020 Virtual Village and Drive-in experience with the film pass that works for you. sdfilmfest.com/passes-2020

They're taking their new Drive-In Movies partnership out for a spin with 4 nights in September at the Westfield UTC Parking Lot. For film listings and additional information https://sdfilmfest.com/drive-in-westfieldutc/

SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCT 15

San Diego International Film Festival Virtual Village - Live Streaming and On Demand Film Screenings, Panels, Interviews

FRIDAY, OCT 16

San Diego International Film Festival Virtual Village - Live Streaming and On Demand Film Screenings, Panels, Interviews

Festival Drive-In Movies @ Westfield UTC parking lot

SATURDAY, OCT 17

San Diego International Film Festival Virtual Village - Film Screenings, Panels, Interviews

Festival Drive-In Movies @ Westfield UTC parking lot

SUNDAY, OCT 18

San Diego International Film Festival Virtual Village - Film Screenings, Panels, Interviews - 1pm - 10pm

Festival Drive-In Movies @ Westfield UTC parking lot

Shows View More San Diego Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You