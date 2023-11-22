The Orange County Women's Chorus Presents DANCING DAY This December

The Orange County Women's Chorus will perform the first concert of our 26th season, Dancing Day, on December 16 and 17 at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church in Huntington Beach.

The concert's focal point is John Rutter's Dancing Day, accompanied by the ethereal sounds of the harp. This work will serve as the anchor of OCWC's holiday program, interweaving a tapestry of carols and seasonal songs to immerse the audience in the festive spirit.

OCWC's Artistic Director, Eliza Rubenstein, expresses her excitement about the upcoming concert, saying, “It's been a few years since we've presented a traditional holiday program, and we promise this one will put you in the mood for the season! Of course, as with all things OCWC, this concert will have plenty of surprises alongside the tunes you recognize.”

The performances will take place at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church, 18631 Chapel Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available at Click Here.

Tickets online in advance*: ﻿Adults, $30; Seniors (65+), $25; Students (with ID), $15. Tickets at the door: Adults, $35; Seniors (65+), $30; Students (with ID), $18. *Ticketing fees applied at purchase.

Under the artistic leadership of Eliza Rubenstein since 2000, the Orange County Women's Chorus has grown from a small group of women brainstorming about singing together to one of the region's leading choruses. The OCWC has performed at venues including the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, the Irvine Barclay Theatre, Walt Disney Concert Hall's REDCAT Theater, the 2004, 2012, and 2020 Western Division conferences of the American Choral Directors' Association, and most recently, Carnegie Hall. The chorus was named a 2014 Outstanding Arts Organization by Arts Orange County and won a prize at the 2015 International Musical Eisteddfod in Llangollen, Wales. The OCWC has collaborated with ensembles including Bel Canto, MenAlive, the Wooden Floor (formerly the Saint Joseph Ballet), the South Coast Symphony, the Agape Voices of Praise, the All-American Boys' Chorus, and Men in Blaque.

Eliza Rubenstein, OCWC Artistic Director since 2000, is also the Director of Choral and Vocal Activities and Music Department chair at Orange Coast College. She studied choral conducting at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music before moving to California to earn her master's degree at UC Irvine, and she's also a former animal-shelter administrator and the co-author of a book about dog adoption.

Sarah Hughes, Assistant Director since 2013, is a 2011 graduate of the Conservatory of Music at Chapman University in Orange, CA. She holds a Bachelor of Music degree in music education with an emphasis in voice and a Master of Arts degree in teaching from Chapman University. Sarah teaches elementary music in the Fountain Valley Unified School District.

Janelle Kim (piano) received a Bachelor's and a Master's degree from California State University–Fullerton in piano performance. Besides maintaining a busy private piano studio, she is a staff pianist, vocal coach, and music instructor at Orange Coast College.