The Old Globe's Outdoor Concerts to Feature Solea Pfeiffer, Carmen Cusack, and Eden Espinosa

The Old Globe, which reopened earlier this month to live performances after a 14-month shutdown, will present their summer 2021 outdoor concert series AN EVENING WITH... in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. The series will feature the return of Solea Pfeiffer (the Globe's Almost Famous, national tour of Hamilton), Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack (Bright Star at the Globe and on Broadway, Broadway's upcoming Flying Over Sunset), and Eden Espinosa (the Globe's Rain, Broadway's Wicked and Rent) to the Globe. These critically acclaimed artists will perform the best of Broadway show tunes and delight audiences with classic and contemporary songs for an extraordinary San Diego experience under the stars.

"The Globe is reopening with the work of three of the great voices in the contemporary American musical theatre, and that's a huge happiness," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Carmen Cusack, Eden Espinosa, and Solea Pfeiffer are thrilling talents gifted not only with rich and dynamic musicianship but also with emotional reserves that turn songs into deeply engaging human experiences. Each has led world premiere musicals at the Globe, and so our audiences will have the chance to visit with old friends even as they celebrate this new chapter in our post-pandemic world with the talent, professionalism, and charisma that have always been the hallmark of this theatre. I'm grateful to all three of these true stars, and I can't wait to enjoy the special evenings they are bringing to San Diego."

The Old Globe's summer 2021 outdoor concert series includes:

An Evening With Solea Pfeiffer

Friday, June 19 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 at 8:00 p.m.

Last season Solea Pfeiffer brought Globe audiences to their feet in her riveting performance as Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe's highly anticipated musical Almost Famous. The San Diego Union-Tribune raved and called her "an arresting presence and wondrously gifted singer." An Evening with Solea Pfeiffer will feature newly arranged hits from her most celebrated stage productions, including "Morocco" from Almost Famous, "Burn" from Hamilton, "Rainbow High" from Evita, and others. She will also perform a collection of songs from contemporary to classic artists such as Billie Eilish and Fleetwood Mac.

An Evening With Carmen Cusack

Friday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 27 at 8:00 p.m.

Carmen Cusack returns to The Old Globe after receiving her Tony Award nomination for her leading role in the Steve Martin/Edie Brickell musical Bright Star, which premiered at the Globe. The New York Times proclaimed that Carmen's performance was "superb" and that her Broadway debut was "...simply gorgeous." She will once again captivate audiences when she takes to the Globe stage this summer.

An Evening With Eden Espinosa

Friday, July 9 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m.

Leading lady Eden Espinosa is no stranger to San Diego audiences, as she returns to the Globe after originating the role of Sadie Thompson in the world premiere of Rain. She is most recognized for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway and in Los Angeles and San Francisco. From beautiful musical theatre ballads to famous anthems from her career, Espinosa's powerhouse vocals never cease to amaze.

Tickets for the AN EVENING WITH... outdoor concert series performances are now on sale and available at www.TheOldGlobe.org or by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623). Tickets prices start at $29.00. The schedule for the Globe's outdoor concert schedule is AN EVENING WITH Solea Pfeiffer performs on June 19-20, AN EVENING WITH Carmen Cusack performs on June 25-27, and AN EVENING WITH Eden Espinosa performs on July 9-11. All performances begin at 8:00 p.m.