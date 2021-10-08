The Old Globe to Present the Digital Sharing of Samuel Beckett's KRAPP'S LAST TAPE

The Old Globe will present its digital sharing of Nobel Prize laureate Samuel Beckett's (Waiting for Godot) 1958 short play Krapp's Last Tape as part of the Globe's What Is Theatre Now? initiative. The virtual theatrical event features two-time Emmy Award winner Ron Cephas Jones (NBC's "This Is Us") and direction by Old Globe Resident Artist Patricia McGregor (co-author and director of the world premiere of Lights Out, Nat King Cole at Peoples Light and Skeleton Crew at Geffen Playhouse), with director of photography and editor Joshua "Lucky" Peters. Krapp's Last Tape takes on special meaning amid a pandemic over 60 years later. Ruminating on a time of isolation and regret, the clown Krapp enacts his quirky birthday ritual: listening to a recording of his younger self and confronting the glories and failures of his youth. The free digital sharing will begin on Monday, October 25, 2021 for a limited time only on The Old Globe's YouTube channel.



"Our What Is Theatre Now? initiative asked six talented artists that question, mid-pandemic," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "The brilliant Patricia McGregor answered with a stunning idea: to reimagine a towering classic of the 20th-century stage for our new digital reality, and to invite one of America's very finest actors to assay the work. Ron Cephas Jones, now celebrated for his television work, spent decades on the New York stage, and his emotional power and technical skill are unparalleled. He and McGregor have found new layers of meaning and feeling in Beckett's idiosyncratic and funny play, and all of us at the Globe are thrilled to share this digital incarnation with our audiences."



Krapp's Last Tape is free and available through The Old Globe's YouTube channel. Digital sharing begins on Monday, October 25, 2021 and runs through Tuesday, November 23, 2021. For additional information, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.