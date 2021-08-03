The Old Globe Offers Free HAIR Tickets To San Diego Health Care Workers

The Old Globe announced today that the theatre will recognize San Diego health care workers for their service and dedication throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with tickets to its production of the legendary love-rock musical Hair. The Globe will offer a limited number of free tickets to health care workers for every performance of the show during its run from August 10 to September 26.

The Old Globe 's gift of complimentary tickets for Hair is intended to provide, in some small way, a token of appreciation for the hardships, sacrifices, and tireless hours of service that our San Diego health care workers gave and continue to give to our community during COVID-19," said Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director Timothy J. Shields . "We hope that our health care workers will enjoy an evening of entertainment under the stars in The Old Globe 's fabled outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre."

The Old Globe is proud to present the American tribal love-rock musical Hair, which marks the Globe's first full-scale production in the 17 months since the inception of the pandemic. Resident Artist James Vásquez (The Old Globe's American Mariachi and Tiny Beautiful Things) directs a cast of 16, which will perform iconic hits from the Grammy Award-winning musical such as "Let the Sunshine In," "Aquarius," "Good Morning Starshine," and the exuberant title song, "Hair." The crowd-pleasing musical features book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot.

Limited free tickets for San Diego health care workers are available for every performance of Hair and are first-come, first-served. Health care workers may reserve one pair of tickets to Hair by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623); in-person at The Old Globe Box Office, 12:00 noon - 6:00 p.m., Tuesday - Sunday; or online at www.TheOldGlobe.org/healthcareworkers. Tickets may be reserved until 48 hours prior to the showtime of the performance date, while supplies last. A hospital/health care ID must be presented to the Box Office when picking up tickets. For more information on The Old Globe's complimentary tickets to Hair for San Diego health care workers, please visit www.TheOldGlobe.org/healthcareworkers.

Hair will play in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre at The Old Globe in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for the seven-week limited engagement run August 10 - September 26, with the official press opening on Sunday, August 15 at 8:00 p.m. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Sunday nights at 8:00 p.m. from August 10 to 29; Tuesday - Saturday nights at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 7:00 p.m. from August 31 to September 5; and Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday nights at 7:00 p.m. and Thursday - Saturday nights at 8:00 p.m. from September 7 to 26. Schedule note: There will be no performance on Saturday, September 25 at 8:00 p.m.

For additional information about Hair, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.