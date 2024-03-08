The Old Globe Holds Annual Meeting & Elects New Board Members for 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Old Globe’s Annual Meeting was held on Monday, March 4, 2024 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Board Chair Evelyn Olson Lamden welcomed the members of The Old Globe Board of Directors, along with donors, subscribers, and guests, to this concluding event in her two-year term of office, and announced newly elected and returning Directors. Globe senior staff members presented highlights of 2023, and Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director Timothy J. Shields spoke about the future of the Globe and its place in the San Diego community.

It was announced that George C. Guerra has been elected as Chair of the Board of Directors, and he took office immediately at the close of the meeting, succeeding Lamden in 2024 for a two-year term. The 2024 Executive Committee consists of Guerra (Chair), Lamden (Immediate Past Chair), Paula Powers (Vice Chair/Secretary), Anthony S. Thornley (Treasurer), Jules Arthur, Terry Atkinson, Christian Buckley, Nicole A. Clay (Past Chair), Donald L. Cohn (Past Chair, Ex Officio), Elaine Bennett Darwin (Past Chair), Ann Davies (Past Chair, Ex Officio), Pamela Farr, Harold W. Fuson, Jr. (Past Chair, Ex Officio), Nishma Held, Sue Sanderson, Karen Sedgwick, Sheryl White (Past Chair, Ex Officio), and Vicki L. Zeiger (Past Chair, Ex Officio).

Lamden announced that the following candidates identified by the Globe’s Nominating Committee were formally elected to serve a three-year term on the Board of Directors: first-term Director Vladimir Victorio, and returning Directors Terry Atkinson, Eleanor Y. Charlton, George S. Davis, Silvija Devine, Jennifer Greenfield, George C. Guerra, Dirk Harris, Evelyn Olson Lamden, David Jay Ohanian, Deirdra Price, Ph.D., Sandra Redman, Sue Sanderson, Debra Turner, Pamela J. Wagner, Sheryl White, and Margarita Wilkinson.

Directors currently serving three-year terms during 2024 include Valerie A. Attisha, Mark Delfino, Barry Edelstein, Susan Hoehn, Daphne Jameson, Peter Landin, Keven Lippert, Monica Medina, Noelle Norton, Ph.D., Jean Shekhter, Timothy J. Shields, Karen Tanz, Cassandra Weinlein, and Karin Winner.

Board members Stephanie Bulger, Ph.D., Zeynep Ilgaz, Reneé Schatz, Michael Taylor, Rhona Thompson, and Christine Trimble, who concluded their service, and Evelyn Mack Truitt, who passed away in 2023, were honored for their commitment to The Old Globe.

The Tony Award–winning The Old Globe is one of the country’s leading professional nonprofit regional theatres. Now in its 89th year, the Globe is San Diego’s flagship performing arts institution, and it serves a vibrant community with theatre as a public good. Under the leadership of Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and the Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director Timothy J. Shields, The Old Globe produces a year-round season of 16 productions of classic, contemporary, and new works on its three Balboa Park stages, including its internationally renowned Shakespeare Festival. More than 250,000 people annually attend Globe productions and participate in the theatre’s artistic and arts engagement programs. Its nationally prominent Arts Engagement Department provides an array of participatory programs that make theatre matter to more people in neighborhoods throughout the region. Humanities programs at the Globe and around the city broaden the community’s understanding of theatre art in all its forms. The Globe also boasts a range of new play development programs with professional and community-based writers, as well as the renowned The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. Numerous world premieres—such as 2014 Tony Award winner for Best Musical A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Bright Star, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! —have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone on to highly successful runs on Broadway and at regional theatres across the country.