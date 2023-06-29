The Old Globe Announces The Full Cast And Creative Team For The World Premiere Of CRIME AND PUNISHMENT, A Comedy

The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for the Globe-commissioned world premiere of Crime and Punishment, A Comedy, written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and directed by Greenberg. Performances begin July 15 and play through August 13, 2023, with the opening on Thursday, July 20 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park. Tickets are now on sale at www.TheOldGlobe.org.

Dostoyevsky's turn-of-the-century masterpiece is reimagined as a 90-minute romp of a morality tale, performed by five ridiculously talented actors who play over 50 zany characters, riffing on the famous novel—and all of Russian literature. The brilliant comic team of Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen brings to 1860s Russia the same whacked-out sensibility they gave to Dickens in the Globe's annual holiday treat, Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show. This classic story follows Raskolnikov, an impoverished student who becomes a murderer in order to save his family. Based on the book you didn't actually read in high school, this is literature retold like you've never seen it before.

“It's a joy to welcome Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen back to the Globe for another display of their brilliant comic imaginations,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “This isn't the Crime and Punishment you remember from high school. The story is there—all about Raskolnikov and how his guilty conscience catches up to him—but the theatrical wizardry of Gordon, Steve, and a frankly extraordinary company of performers and designers transforms this literary classic into an exhilarating, surprising, funny, and, in the end, quite moving evening of theatre. I can't wait to share it with San Diego.”

The cast for Crime and Punishment, A Comedy includes Vincent Randazzo as Actor 1, Juliet Brett as Actor 2, Stephanie Gibson as Actor 3, Orville Mendoza as Actor 4 (performing from July 15 to August 6), and Nik Walker as Actor 5. Andrew Polec will replace Mendoza as Actor 4 from August 8 to August 13.

Understudies include Cody Ingram as Actor 5, Jasmine January as Actor 2 and Actor 3, and Zakk Mannella as Actor 1 and Actor 4.

In addition to co-playwright and director Gordon Greenberg and co-playwright Steve Rosen, the creative team includes Wilson Chin (Scenic Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Amanda Zieve (Lighting Design), Lindsay Jones (Sound Design), Calleri Jensen Davis (Casting), and Marie Jahelka (Production Stage Manager).

Crime and Punishment, A Comedy will play in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for the five-week limited engagement run July 15 – August 13, 2023, with the official press opening Thursday, July 20 at 8:00 p.m. The performance schedule is Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at The Old Globe's Box Office in Balboa Park.

The Vicki and Carl Zeiger Insights Seminar, scheduled for Tuesday, July 18 at 6:00 p.m., will provide patrons an exploration of the themes and background of Crime and Punishment, A Comedy from selected artistic company members. Post-Show Forum events will be held on Tuesday, July 25; Tuesday, August 1; and Wednesday, August 9. Crime and Punishment, A Comedy contains mild language and discussion of violence. For additional information, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.

In alignment with the State of California, which has removed mask and vaccine requirements for indoor events, The Old Globe does not require patrons to provide proof of vaccination or to wear masks while attending shows or events. However, we still strongly recommend mask-wearing while at the Globe, and patrons should feel comfortable wearing a mask anywhere on our campus if they choose.

Crime and Punishment, A Comedy is supported by major production sponsors Pamela Farr and Buford Alexander, Paula and Brian Powers, and Vicki and Carl Zeiger; production sponsors Carol and George Lattimer, Jean and Gary Shekhter, Pamela J. Wagner and Hans Tegebo;and artist sponsor Leonard Hirsch (for co-playwright and director Gordon Greenberg). Financial support for The Old Globe is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe's year-round activities.

