Teatro San Diego Releases Casting For THE WIZ

Teatro San Diego has announced casting for their highly anticipated live in-person production of THE WIZ. Music by Charlie Smalls, Timothy Graphenreed, Harold Wheeler, George Faison and Luther Vandross. Lyrics by Charlie Smalls, Zachary Walzer and Luther Vandross, with a book by William F. Brown. The 1975 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, will be helmed by Chadae Nichol. A select group of four students (Teatro Scholars) will participate in the production both on stage and behind the scenes. The show will run August 19-21 at 4545 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92116, home of the historic Diversionary Theatre. For tickets: www.teatrosandiego.org/tickets

Chadae Nichol will be making her directorial debut as part of the Artist Metamorphosis Initiative sponsored by Subaru of El Cajon. The rest of the creative team will include Jerrica Ignacio (Music Director), Alyssa "Ajay" Junious (Choreographer), Reiko Huffman (Scenic Designer), Heidi Cheyenne (Scenic Charge), Brianna Wing (Sound Designer), Kevin "Blax" Burroughs (Lighting Designer) and Katarina Josifov (Makeup Design). There will be a costuming team of Danahi Martinez (Costume Assistant/Teatro Scholar) and Emily Carter (Costumer in Residence), who will assist Bones Jones (Costume Designer) from Project Runway. Kyle Montgomery will be the stage manager and Ryan Burtanog will serve as assistant stage manager.

Starring Cierra Watkins (Dorothy), Javon Simmons (Scarecrow), John Wells III (Tin Man), Kevin "Blax" Burroughs (Lion/Uncle Henry), Moiro Konchellah (The Wiz), Tyrah Hunter (Glinda/Aunt Em), Eboni Muse (Addaperle) and ShaNyeyah White (Evillene). The ensemble will comprise Enrique Arana, Justine Elise Banal, Emily Carter, Steffi Carter, Gabriella Guardado (Teatro Scholar), Joshua "Juice" Washington, Maya Grace Washington (Teatro Scholar) and Dallas Williams (Teatro Scholar).

"Teatro San Diego's purpose is to raise the visibility of the underrepresented communities of San Diego and bring theatre physically closer to the people with less access to the performing arts. Teatro San Diego believes that more female artists should be in prominent positions in the arts: directing, writing, choreography, music directing, lighting, costume, scenic and sound design. Theatre belongs to all genders, races, differing abilities and sexual orientations. " For more information visit www.teatrosandiego.org