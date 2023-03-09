Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE OUTSIDERS World Premiere Extended at La Jolla Playhouse

THE OUTSIDERS World Premiere Extended at La Jolla Playhouse

The production is now scheduled to run through April 9. 

Mar. 09, 2023  

La Jolla Playhouse has announced a week-long extension for its world-premiere production of The Outsiders, the new musical adapted from S.E. Hinton's seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola's groundbreaking film. Featuring a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Adam Rapp, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Tony Award winner Justin Levine; music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Justin Levine, and choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders is directed by Obie Award winner Danya Taymor. The production is now scheduled to run through April 9. Tickets are available at LaJollaPlayhouse.org.

"It is tremendously gratifying to be able to give more San Diegans and visitors the opportunity to see this stunning new musical based on one of America's most beloved books," said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse. "We are incredibly proud to be a launching pad for this world-premiere production and deeply moved by the ongoing support for new work on our stages."

The story that defined a generation has been reimagined as a groundbreaking new musical. Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of 'outsiders' are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of 'haves and have-nots', of protecting what's yours and fighting for what could be.

La Jolla Playhouse is a place where artists and audiences come together to create what's new and next in the American theatre, from Tony Award-winning productions, to imaginative programs for young audiences, to interactive experiences outside our theatre walls. Founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, the Playhouse is currently led by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse, and Managing Director Debby Buchholz. The Playhouse is internationally renowned for the development of new works, including mounting 110 world premieres, commissioning 60 new works, and sending 33 productions to Broadway, garnering a total of 38 Tony Awards, as well as the 1993 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre.




Trinity Theatre NEW WORKS FESTIVAL Set to Begin This Month Photo
Trinity Theatre NEW WORKS FESTIVAL Set to Begin This Month
Trinity Theatre Company continues their 11th Grown Up Stage (GUS) season under the guidance of Artistic Director, Sean Boyd with their first New Works Festival.
Arts In Education Month & Missoula Childrens Theatre Presents RUMPELSTI Photo
Arts In Education Month & Missoula Children's Theatre Presents RUMPELSTILTSKIN
Poway Onstage will work closely with Poway Unified School District to provide creative programs that broaden children's knowledge of the performing arts, thereby enhancing their academic, social, and intellectual growth.
Photos: First Look At Chekhovs THE CHERRY ORCHARD At North Coast Repertory Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD At North Coast Repertory Theatre
First look photos! With universal themes of societal upheaval, love, loss, grief, envy, and ambition, THE CHERRY ORCHARD remains as relevant and powerful today as it was when it first premiered in 1903. Serious theatre-lovers will not want to miss this classic tale of heightened human drama.
NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Premieres at San Jose Playhouse Photo
NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Premieres at San Jose Playhouse
From the celebrated and award-winning composer Dave Malloy comes the 12-time Tony-nominated musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electropop opera based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace.

More Hot Stories For You


Trinity Theatre NEW WORKS FESTIVAL Set to Begin This MonthTrinity Theatre NEW WORKS FESTIVAL Set to Begin This Month
March 7, 2023

Trinity Theatre Company continues their 11th Grown Up Stage (GUS) season under the guidance of Artistic Director, Sean Boyd with their first New Works Festival.
Arts In Education Month & Missoula Children's Theatre Presents RUMPELSTILTSKINArts In Education Month & Missoula Children's Theatre Presents RUMPELSTILTSKIN
March 6, 2023

Poway Onstage will work closely with Poway Unified School District to provide creative programs that broaden children's knowledge of the performing arts, thereby enhancing their academic, social, and intellectual growth.
Photos: First Look At Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD At North Coast Repertory TheatrePhotos: First Look At Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD At North Coast Repertory Theatre
March 6, 2023

First look photos! With universal themes of societal upheaval, love, loss, grief, envy, and ambition, THE CHERRY ORCHARD remains as relevant and powerful today as it was when it first premiered in 1903. Serious theatre-lovers will not want to miss this classic tale of heightened human drama.
NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Premieres at San Jose PlayhouseNATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Premieres at San Jose Playhouse
March 6, 2023

From the celebrated and award-winning composer Dave Malloy comes the 12-time Tony-nominated musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electropop opera based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace.
La Jolla Playhouse Announces Initial Projects for 2023 WOW Festival Featuring Theatre, Dance, Music & MoreLa Jolla Playhouse Announces Initial Projects for 2023 WOW Festival Featuring Theatre, Dance, Music & More
March 2, 2023

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the initial projects for its 2023 Without Walls (WOW) Festival of immersive and site-inspired work.
share