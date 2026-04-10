THE LARAMIE PROJECT Will Come to Universal Spirit Center

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In a unique intersection of faith and theater, San Diego-based Universal Spirit Center will present, in repertory, the seminal documentary theater work The Laramie Project and its rarely produced sequel, The Laramie Project: 10 Years Later. The performances, taking place April 24–26 and May 1–3, are intended to engage audiences with timely themes of intolerance and bigotry, as well as progress, belonging, and hope.

Reverend Kevin Bucy, spiritual leader of Universal Spirit Center, sees this as a creative and compelling way to explore these themes. He is also a cast member, playing five roles across the two plays. “During these challenging times for our nation, it's imperative that we stand for the inclusion of all people,” said Bucy. “Now, more than ever, we must engage with one another in peaceful ways, examine history with integrity and honesty, and consider what it asks of us today. By performing these plays, we are moving this powerful message beyond our walls and into the greater San Diego community."

While The Laramie Project captures a community grappling with tragedy in real time, The Laramie Project: 10 Years Later adds a more complex lens, raising questions about what has changed—and what has not—when communities confront division and its lasting impact. Together, the works resonate strongly in today's cultural climate, where many are navigating polarization and questions of identity and belonging.

“This production is especially meaningful because of the venue,” said director Julian Diaz. “A San Diego spiritual center is willing to grapple with the legacy of Matthew Shepard and the devastating consequences of bigotry and hate. My hope is that audiences also walk away with a message of healing and hope.”

The production returns following a strong audience response to Universal Spirit Center's performance of The Laramie Project last year. The ensemble was recognized with the Dennis and Judy Shepard Family Values Award, presented by local civil rights leader Nicole Murray Ramirez, and received mayoral recognition from the City of San Diego.