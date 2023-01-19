Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] Comes to the Theatre School at North Coast Rep

Performances run February 16-19, 2023.

Jan. 19, 2023  

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] Comes to the Theatre School at North Coast Rep

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a wild twist on Shakespeare, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] as its next student production. All 37 plays in 97 minutes! These madcap actors in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard's plays, THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) was London's longest-running comedy.

Director Benjamin Cole is delighted to present this comedic take on all of Shakespeare's plays with some incredible student performers. "This script offers not-so-subtle references to contemporary references with unexpected new twists and turns that our students are laughing out loud as we put the show together," Cole chuckles, "it provides so many opportunities for empowering the inner clown in each of these actors." Assistant Director, Steve Smith adds, "To appreciate William Shakespeare is to indulge in a contradiction: he's the genius behind centuries-old texts who made his impact by shirking the rules and keeping things fresh, inventing hundreds of words and expressions. How, then, to best honor the Bard? The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) lovingly mocks the Swan of Avon, pairing inside jokes for his most faithful fans with a plethora of pop culture references, helping make this mad dash through the entire canon accessible for all." The show runs a spritely 97 minutes with one intermission and hopes to inspire a renewal of the love for Shakespeare and live performance for all audiences. Additional production staff includes Stage Management by Nicolas Castillo, Lighting Design by Matt FitzGerald, and Sound Design by Melanie Chen Cole.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and six student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Featured in the cast are (Allister Bradberry, Solana Beach; Kai Bunyak, Cardiff; Basil FitzGerald, Escondido; Elise Holland, Rancho Peñasquitos; Isabella Podesta, Carlsbad; Eben Rosenzweig, Carlsbad; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; and Audrey Wilkins, Carlsbad).

PRICE: Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military.




San Diego Opera Appoints Melody Moore As Artistic Administrator Photo
San Diego Opera Appoints Melody Moore As Artistic Administrator
San Diego Opera has announced that Melody Moore has been appointed to the position of Artistic Administrator after a national search. The Artistic Administrator serves as an advisor to the General Director, bringing their knowledge of technique and repertoire to assist the General Director in casting decisions.
Interview: Lauren Nicole Chapman brings Arendelle to the San Diego Civic Theatre in FROZEN Photo
Interview: Lauren Nicole Chapman brings Arendelle to the San Diego Civic Theatre in FROZEN
Lauren Nicole Chapman plays Princess Anna, who is arguably one of the most popular royals ever, so, of course, we took a moment to chat with her - because no one turns down the chance to interview a Disney princess.  Chapman and the entire talented cast bring Arendelle and FROZEN  to the San Diego Civic Theatre through Broadway San Diego January 18th - 29th. 
GUnTOPIA To Be Presented At The Roustabouts Theatre Co Photo
GUnTOPIA To Be Presented At The Roustabouts Theatre Co
The Roustabouts Theatre Co. in March of 2020 was to launch the World Premiere of Will Cooper's gUnTOPIA. Unfortunately, the production was shut down on its opening night due to Covid.
La Jolla Playhouse Announces Kat Yen as Recipient of 2023/24 Director Fellowship Photo
La Jolla Playhouse Announces Kat Yen as Recipient of 2023/24 Director Fellowship
La Jolla Playhouse has announced Kat Yen as the recipient of its new Directing Fellow position.

More Hot Stories For You


San Diego Opera Appoints Melody Moore As Artistic AdministratorSan Diego Opera Appoints Melody Moore As Artistic Administrator
January 18, 2023

San Diego Opera has announced that Melody Moore has been appointed to the position of Artistic Administrator after a national search. The Artistic Administrator serves as an advisor to the General Director, bringing their knowledge of technique and repertoire to assist the General Director in casting decisions.
GUnTOPIA To Be Presented At The Roustabouts Theatre CoGUnTOPIA To Be Presented At The Roustabouts Theatre Co
January 13, 2023

The Roustabouts Theatre Co. in March of 2020 was to launch the World Premiere of Will Cooper's gUnTOPIA. Unfortunately, the production was shut down on its opening night due to Covid.
La Jolla Playhouse Announces Kat Yen as Recipient of 2023/24 Director FellowshipLa Jolla Playhouse Announces Kat Yen as Recipient of 2023/24 Director Fellowship
January 13, 2023

La Jolla Playhouse has announced Kat Yen as the recipient of its new Directing Fellow position.
Photos: First Look at BLUES IN THE NIGHT at North Coast Repertory TheatrePhotos: First Look at BLUES IN THE NIGHT at North Coast Repertory Theatre
January 10, 2023

Get a first look at Blues In The Night, which begins previews on Wednesday, January 11 at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Opening Night on Saturday, January 14, at 8pm.
MOXIE Theatre Presents BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICAMOXIE Theatre Presents BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA
January 10, 2023

There is a rule in theatre that producers know well. Never put a live animal on stage unless you want them to steal the show. And while birds are certainly in the spotlight in Anna Ouyang Moench's BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA, they're only visible in the reactions of the actors who spot them. Moench's father-daughter story is, on the surface, about bird watching.
share