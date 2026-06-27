THE ARCHITECT OF IMAGINATION: REMEMBERING MARTY BURNETT at North Coast Repertory Theatre

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There are people in the theatre who may not appear on stage themselves, yet whose artistry shapes every performance. For more than three decades, Marty Burnett was one of those people. North Coast Repertory Theatre's longtime Resident Set Designer and Technical Director passed away on June 13, 2026, following a sudden cardiac event on his 72nd birthday. During his remarkable 34 years with the company, Burnett designed and built more than 270 sets for North Coast Rep — a record the theatre believes is unmatched by any set designer in American theatre history.

Just a few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of seeing Marty at the opening of North Coast Rep's current production. As always, he wasn't simply talking about theatre — he was talking about craftsmanship. Animated and full of energy, he enthusiastically described productions he had seen around San Diego, focusing on the construction of individual scenic elements with incredible specificity. He excitedly pointed out how one particular set joined around a corner, explaining exactly how he would have approached it himself. Watching someone speak with such passion about their craft after a lifetime devoted to it was a reminder that Marty never stopped being curious, creative, or deeply invested in the art of theatre.

Born in Bellevue, Nebraska, Burnett moved to San Diego in 1979, intending to pursue acting. His talent for scenic design quickly emerged, leading to work at Coronado Playhouse, Fiesta Dinner Theatre, and theatres and casinos across the country before joining North Coast Rep in 1992.

"Marty was the beating heart of our theatre," the company said in a statement. "A craftsman, a collaborator, and a constant presence whose artistry shaped the world our audiences stepped into, production after production, season after season. He was known for his creativity, his attention to detail, and his ability to conjure entire worlds on our intimate stage. He was, quite simply, irreplaceable."

Artistic Director David Ellenstein added, "Marty Burnett’s creative artistry, work ethic, and indomitable personality have been a huge part of North Coast Rep’s identity for 34 years. Our organization will never be able to replace Marty, but will learn to adapt to a new way of continuing excellence without him. His spirit would have it no other way. I will miss my friend and artistic collaborator Marty immeasurably. He loved North Coast Rep, and we loved him."

Marty Burnett often wore a T-shirt that read, "Life would be boring without a little drama." For San Diego's theatre community, his legacy is far more than drama. It is a lifetime of craftsmanship, generosity, and artistry that transformed hundreds of stages into unforgettable worlds.

Burnett's final scenic design will be Scapin, opening at North Coast Repertory Theatre on July 22. For information on that show and the theatre Marty was so devoted to, please visit northcoastrep.org

Photo credit: North Coast Repertory Theatre