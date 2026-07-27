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SCAPIN to Extend Run at North Coast Repertory Theatre

The Solana Beach theatre's staging includes a scheduled talkback with the director and cast.

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SCAPIN to Extend Run at North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre has extended its production of Scapin through Sunday, August 23. The comedy, adapted by Bill Irwin and Mark O'Donnell from Molière's original play, is directed by Christopher Williams.

The cast features Paul Slade Smith as Scapin, alongside David Ellenstein as Geronte, James Newcomb as Argante, Tim Frangos as Leander, Miles Blue as Octave, David McBean as George, Omri Schein as Sylvestre, Gabbie Adner as Hyacinth, Sophia Oberg as Nerine, and Marie Zolezzi as Zerbinette.

The creative team includes scenic designer Marty Burnett, lighting designer Matthew Novotny, Costume Designer Elisa Benzoni, associate Costume Designer Grace Wong, sound designer Matt FitzGerald, props designer Michael Wogulis, hair and wigs designer Peter Herman, stage manager Shannon Humiston, and assistant stage manager Jeruel Canda.

Performances continue through August 23 at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. The production runs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., and Sunday evenings at 7 p.m., with additional Friday matinees scheduled for July 24 and August 12. An audience talkback with the director and cast will also be offered during the extended run.


Photo Credit: Aaron Rumley. Please feel free to contact our Director of
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