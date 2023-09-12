THE 39 STEPS Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre in October

The production runs October 27 - November 19th on the campus of Alliant International University.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Scripps Ranch Theatre  opens Season 44 with THE 39 STEPS by John Buchan, directed by Phil Johnson. The production runs October 27 - November 19th on the campus of Alliant International University. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. There will be a preview performance on October 27th, and Press Opening on Saturday, October 28th at 7:30pm. Patrons can purchase Tickets online at https://scrippsranchtheatre.org/tickets/ or contact SRT Patron Services at 858-395-0573.

Combine a film masterpiece by Alfred Hitchcock with a juicy spy novel and add a large splash of Monty Python humor. The result? A fast paced whodunit with four versatile actors portraying more than 50 roles! London, 1935. The rather dull Richard Hannay encounters a woman who claims to be a spy. When she is suddenly murdered, Richard finds himself the focus of a nationwide manhunt led by a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps.” This play is a hilarious comedy full of dazzling, inventive stagecraft and virtuoso performances that will have you rolling in the aisles until the death-defying, climatic finale.

The talented cast includes Marley Bauer as Richard Hannay, Melanie Mino as Annabela /Margaret & Pamela, Chris Braden as Clown #1 and Katelyn Slater as Clown #2. 

Director, Phil Johnson, shared, 'The 39 Steps' is an absolute joy. Get ready.

It's a wonderful takeoff on the spy/adventure films from the mid-century that we've all come to love and remember fondly, like the original 1935 Hitchcock movie. This is an explosion of playfulness: taking that idea, and letting all of our imaginations go wild with it. 

I am a firm believer in comedy being something that lightens our load, and this is one of those. SRT and I are so lucky to have this incredibly talented, hilarious cast. I hope you enjoy this as much as we have putting it together for you. Buckle up!” 



