THE 39 STEPS Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre in October

Scripps Ranch Theatre opens Season 44 with THE 39 STEPS by John Buchan, directed by Phil Johnson. The production runs October 27 - November 19th on the campus of Alliant International University. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. There will be a preview performance on October 27th, and Press Opening on Saturday, October 28th at 7:30pm. Patrons can purchase Tickets online at https://scrippsranchtheatre.org/tickets/ or contact SRT Patron Services at 858-395-0573.

Combine a film masterpiece by Alfred Hitchcock with a juicy spy novel and add a large splash of Monty Python humor. The result? A fast paced whodunit with four versatile actors portraying more than 50 roles! London, 1935. The rather dull Richard Hannay encounters a woman who claims to be a spy. When she is suddenly murdered, Richard finds himself the focus of a nationwide manhunt led by a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps.” This play is a hilarious comedy full of dazzling, inventive stagecraft and virtuoso performances that will have you rolling in the aisles until the death-defying, climatic finale.

The talented cast includes Marley Bauer as Richard Hannay, Melanie Mino as Annabela /Margaret & Pamela, Chris Braden as Clown #1 and Katelyn Slater as Clown #2.

Director, Phil Johnson, shared, 'The 39 Steps' is an absolute joy. Get ready.

It's a wonderful takeoff on the spy/adventure films from the mid-century that we've all come to love and remember fondly, like the original 1935 Hitchcock movie. This is an explosion of playfulness: taking that idea, and letting all of our imaginations go wild with it.

I am a firm believer in comedy being something that lightens our load, and this is one of those. SRT and I are so lucky to have this incredibly talented, hilarious cast. I hope you enjoy this as much as we have putting it together for you. Buckle up!”