Jun. 7, 2019  

TENDERLY - THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents: Tenderly- The Rosemary Clooney Musical. Tenderly is based on the life of Rosemary Clooney, who was hailed as America's favorite girl singer. In this exhilarating and inspiring new musical biography, it offers a fresh, personal and poignant picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend.

We learn both the story of her successes on film, radio and TV, as well as her personal struggles. The show features many of her signature hits, including "Hey There (you with the stars in your eyes)," "Tenderly," and "Come On-A My House." Indulge yourself in a musical that will leave you cheering at her triumphant comeback and singing these unforgettable songs.

Tenderly runs Thursday, August 15 - Sunday, August 25, 2019.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: $49 regular/$44 season subscribers. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. There is also a $20 rush for tickets 15 minutes before performance if available. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.



