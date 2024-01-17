Symphony San Jose Musicians Sign Four-Year Contract

The agreement includes a 12% increase in musician wages over the life of the contract.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
De'Adre Aziza, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Zachary Noah Piser & More Join Idina Menzel-Led REDWOOD Photo 3 De’Adre Aziza & More Join Idina Menzel-Led REDWOOD
Cast Announced For San Diego Premiere of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Photo 4 Cast Announced For San Diego Premiere of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at CCAE Theatricals

Symphony San Jose Musicians Sign Four-Year Contract

Symphony San Jose and the American Federations of Musician Local 6 have announced the ratification of a new four-year contract, covering the 2023/2024, 2024/2025, 2025/2026, and 2026/2027 seasons. Key points of the new agreement include a 12% increase in musician wages over the life of the contract, as well as the addition of two new positions: third clarinet and third bassoon. The negotiating committees also updated several work rules outlined in the agreement, and language surrounding the Symphony’s auditions and tenure process.

“Symphony San Jose is one of the few American orchestras that operates without a resident Music Director,” said Executive Artistic Director Robert Massey. “We feel that this model provides greater opportunities to showcase the incredible talent of our orchestra musicians. This new agreement will continue to foster musician engagement and strengthen our artistic reputation. I want to thank the board of directors and musicians’ negotiating committee for coming together in harmony to outline an exciting and dynamic future for symphonic music in San Jose.”

“Symphonic music has existed in San Jose since 1879, making it one of the oldest hubs for classical music in the country,” said Janet Witharm, Symphony Cellist and Co-Chair of the Orchestra Negotiating Committee. “That legacy is thanks to our musicians, as well as our supportive community. We are extremely grateful to the patrons and donors who ensure symphonic music thrives in the South Bay.”

Symphony San Jose’s unique artistic identity has enabled it to become one of Silicon Valley’s premier cultural institutions. Comprised of some of the best musicians in the Bay Area, the Symphony offers a classical subscription series, films with live orchestral accompaniment, education and community concerts, and a variety of special programming. It is an anchor tenant of San Jose’s magnificently restored California Theatre, with additional performances given at the Center for Performing Arts and other Bay Area venues.



RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
Review: Love, Loss, And Lace - INTIMATE APPAREL at North Coast Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: Love, Loss, And Lace - INTIMATE APPAREL at North Coast Repertory Theatre

INTIMATE APPAREL is a beautiful and detailed production that allows its cast to shine as it explores the hopes and dreams of a seamstress who dreams of more from her life and the risks and rewards of pursuing those dreams.  INTIMATE APPAREL is now playing at the North Coast Repertory Theatre through February 4th.

2
Review: Ease on Down To See THE WIZ at Broadway San Diego Before It Goes to Broadway Photo
Review: Ease on Down To See THE WIZ at Broadway San Diego Before It Goes to Broadway

THE WIZ, now playing at Broadway San Diego at the Civic Theatre through Sunday, January 14th has soaring vocals, striking choreography, and a vibrant cast in this pre-Broadway stop.

3
Callum Adams, Shereen Ahmed & More to Star in the World Premiere of THE AGE OF INNOCEN Photo
Callum Adams, Shereen Ahmed & More to Star in the World Premiere of THE AGE OF INNOCENCE at The Old Globe

The Old Globe has revealed the full cast and creative team for the Globe-commissioned world premiere of The Age of Innocence.

4
Cast Announced For San Diego Premiere of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Photo
Cast Announced For San Diego Premiere of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at CCAE Theatricals

The Tony award-winning play based on the best-selling novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, will play the Center Theatre at The California Center for the Arts, Escondido from February 16 to March 3, 2024. Check out the cast here!

More Hot Stories For You

Callum Adams, Shereen Ahmed & More to Star in the World Premiere of THE AGE OF INNOCENCE at The Old GlobeCallum Adams, Shereen Ahmed & More to Star in the World Premiere of THE AGE OF INNOCENCE at The Old Globe
New Village Arts Presents FUN HOME This FebruaryNew Village Arts Presents FUN HOME This February
Cast Announced For San Diego Premiere of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at CCAE TheatricalsCast Announced For San Diego Premiere of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at CCAE Theatricals
CHAPATTI To Be Presented At Scripps Ranch Theatre Featuring Robert May And Grace DelaneyCHAPATTI To Be Presented At Scripps Ranch Theatre Featuring Robert May And Grace Delaney

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
N in San Diego N
Point Loma Playhouse (2/23-3/10)
Intimate Apparel in San Diego Intimate Apparel
North Coast Repertory Theatre (1/10-2/04)
Mrs. Doubtfire in San Diego Mrs. Doubtfire
Civic Theatre- San Diego (6/04-6/09)
Chicken & Biscuits in San Diego Chicken & Biscuits
Brooks Theater (3/08-3/24)
Mean Girls in San Diego Mean Girls
McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts (3/29-3/31)
Redwood at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego Redwood at La Jolla Playhouse
La Jolla Playhouse (2/13-3/31)
The Crucible in San Diego The Crucible
Lamplighters Theatre (1/12-2/04)
The Cab Calloway Orchestra in San Diego The Cab Calloway Orchestra
California Center for the Arts, Escondido: Concert Hall (1/19-1/19)
Chicago in San Diego Chicago
Civic Theatre- San Diego (2/13-2/18)
FUN HOME in San Diego FUN HOME
Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center (1/26-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You