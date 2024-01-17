Symphony San Jose Musicians Sign Four-Year Contract

Symphony San Jose and the American Federations of Musician Local 6 have announced the ratification of a new four-year contract, covering the 2023/2024, 2024/2025, 2025/2026, and 2026/2027 seasons. Key points of the new agreement include a 12% increase in musician wages over the life of the contract, as well as the addition of two new positions: third clarinet and third bassoon. The negotiating committees also updated several work rules outlined in the agreement, and language surrounding the Symphony’s auditions and tenure process.

“Symphony San Jose is one of the few American orchestras that operates without a resident Music Director,” said Executive Artistic Director Robert Massey. “We feel that this model provides greater opportunities to showcase the incredible talent of our orchestra musicians. This new agreement will continue to foster musician engagement and strengthen our artistic reputation. I want to thank the board of directors and musicians’ negotiating committee for coming together in harmony to outline an exciting and dynamic future for symphonic music in San Jose.”

“Symphonic music has existed in San Jose since 1879, making it one of the oldest hubs for classical music in the country,” said Janet Witharm, Symphony Cellist and Co-Chair of the Orchestra Negotiating Committee. “That legacy is thanks to our musicians, as well as our supportive community. We are extremely grateful to the patrons and donors who ensure symphonic music thrives in the South Bay.”

Symphony San Jose’s unique artistic identity has enabled it to become one of Silicon Valley’s premier cultural institutions. Comprised of some of the best musicians in the Bay Area, the Symphony offers a classical subscription series, films with live orchestral accompaniment, education and community concerts, and a variety of special programming. It is an anchor tenant of San Jose’s magnificently restored California Theatre, with additional performances given at the Center for Performing Arts and other Bay Area venues.