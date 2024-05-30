The Old Globe Hosts Four Local Community Groups

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Old Globe has announced the full schedule for its upcoming partnership with four local community organizations: The Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival and the Ken Jewish Community presenting La Obra (in Spanish), an exciting and lively production that showcases the unique dynamics of putting on a show; the San Diego Black Artist Collective (BAC) presenting The San Diego Black Arts Festival, an event that celebrates Black actors, playwrights, musicians, and artists; Melanin MeetUps presenting Illuminate: A Night at The Old Globe, a TED Talk–like series that invites like-minded individuals to share ideas for global action in the African American community; and Common Ground Theatre presenting Day of Absence, a “reverse minstrel show” that depicts a Southern town that suddenly faces the disappearance of all Black citizens.

These limited engagements will play for four total weeks from June 10 through July 7, 2024 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in Balboa Park. Tickets for select dates now on sale at www.TheOldGlobe.org.

THE LIPINSKY FAMILY SAN DIEGO JEWISH ARTS FESTIVAL AND THE KEN JEWISH COMMUNITY

La Obra (in Spanish)

Written by Pepe Stepensky, Robert Moutal, Sore Gordon, Monica Bauer-Federman, and Yael Yaffe

Directed by Pepe Stepensky, Robert Moutal, and David Chait

Performed by Teatro Punto y Coma



Join in for a delightful performance by festival favorite Teatro Punto y Coma as they present an original play depicting the inner workings of a theatre company. From directors to ushers, actors to stars, agents to technical personnel, and even former stars, this lively production showcases the unique dynamics of putting on a show. However, when unexpected mishaps occur and the performance veers off script, audiences are in for a surprise! Don't miss out on the excitement and intrigue as the cast navigates through the unexpected twists and turns of live theatre!



The cast includes Robert Moutal, Zeji Ozeri, Aida Masliah, Anita Maya, Jaya Rubinstein Wheeler, Esther Zaidman, Isaac Feldman, David Adato, Raquel Sutton, Hellen Nakach, Sharon Grinberg, Fredel Cohen, Lisa Motenko, Alide Macías Pardo, Carolina Demner, and Lizet Benrey.



MONDAY, JUNE 10

7:30 p.m.



THURSDAY, JUNE 13

9:00 p.m.

SAN DIEGO BLACK ARTIST COLLECTIVE

The San Diego Black Artist Collective continues their mission of amplifying local Black art by presenting The San Diego Black Arts Festival. From staged readings of original plays, to visual arts on display, and a variety showcase of solo performances, the three-day festival will show all of San Diego the power and the beauty of the Black voices among them.

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

8:00 p.m.



SATURDAY, JUNE 22

8:00 p.m.



SUNDAY, JUNE 23

2:00 p.m.

MELANIN MEETUPS

Illuminate: A Night at The Old Globe Powered by Melanin MeetUps, Illuminate is a TED Talk–like series that connects the brightest minds and talents to have an open dialogue and share ideas for global action in the African American community. This June, Illuminate brings leading luminaries of artists and executives of theatre in San Diego for a two-day event at The Old Globe to answer the question “what steps can we take to rewrite the narrative to understand ourselves better and shape our identity in the arts industry for the 21st century?” Join like-minded individuals, executives, and artists for this rare event to develop a roadmap of change based on the greatest gift of all: human thought.

Notable alumni of Illuminate: U.S. Senator Cory Booker, President of the American Psychological Association Dr. Thema Bryant-Davis, and more.



SATURDAY, JUNE 29

7:00 p.m.



SUNDAY, JUNE 30

7:00 p.m.

COMMON GROUND THEATRE

Day of Absence

Written by Douglas Turner Ward

Directed by Yolanda Marie Franklin



Called “a reverse minstrel show” by author Douglas Turner Ward. Here, the cast, made up in whiteface, recount the uproarious emergencies that occur when a Deep Southern town is faced with the sudden and inexplicable disappearance of all its Black citizens. A talkback discussion will immediately follow each performance.



FRIDAY, JULY 5

7:30 p.m.



SATURDAY, JULY 6

2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.



SUNDAY, JULY 7

2:00 p.m.



“We are pleased to host these community organizations in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre,” said Director of Arts Engagement Adena Varner. “These organizations are creating important and impactful work, and we are grateful they chose us as a partner.”



Performances for these limited engagements run from June 10 to July 7, 2024. Tickets for select dates now on sale at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at The Old Globe's Box Office in Balboa Park. Ticket prices start at $15.

Financial support for The Old Globe is provided by The City of San Diego.

The Tony Award–winning The Old Globe is one of the country's leading professional nonprofit regional theatres. Now in its 89th year, the Globe is San Diego's flagship performing arts institution, and it serves a vibrant community with theatre as a public good. Under the leadership of Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and the Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director Timothy J. Shields, The Old Globe produces a year-round season of 16 productions of classic, contemporary, and new works on its three Balboa Park stages, including its internationally renowned Shakespeare Festival. More than 250,000 people annually attend Globe productions and participate in the theatre's artistic and arts engagement programs. Its nationally prominent Arts Engagement Department provides an array of participatory programs that make theatre matter to more people in neighborhoods throughout the region. Humanities programs at the Globe and around the city broaden the community's understanding of theatre art in all its forms. The Globe also boasts a range of new play development programs with professional and community-based writers, as well as the renowned The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. Numerous world premieres—such as 2014 Tony Award winner for Best Musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Bright Star, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! —have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone on to highly successful runs on Broadway and at regional theatres across the country.

