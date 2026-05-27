Spotlight: THE MONSTERS at La Jolla Playhouse

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Award-winning playwright Ngozi Anyanwu stars alongside Sullivan Jones (HBO’s The Gilded Age) in this humorous, heart-mending and action-packed love letter to family and siblings.



Ever since he was a teenager, the world has labeled BIG a monster. But to his sister LIL, he was simply her goofy and loving protector – until BIG unexpectedly left. Now BIG is an aging but accomplished force in the local mixed martial arts circuit, while LIL keeps tabs on her estranged brother from the shadows, studying every punch he throws. But when she suddenly appears on his doorstep, BIG finds himself reluctantly pulled into a new type of fight: one for forgiveness and love.



This touching and funny play is a West Coast Premiere at La Jolla Playhouse, from an insightful playwright that we are excited to hear more from in future. The New York Times agrees: “Anyanwu’s language reaches for the stars within the darkness.”

