THE WINTER'S TALE to Open at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

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The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will present William Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale as its 11th annual outdoor touring summer student Shakespeare production, with free performances taking place July 16 through August 1 in Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach, and at the Theatre School Studio Space.

One of Shakespeare's most distinctive tragicomedies, The Winter's Tale begins as a tale of jealousy, suspicion, tyranny, and loss before transforming into a story of forgiveness, reconciliation, and hope. After an abandoned infant, a shipwreck, a notorious bear attack, and a 16-year leap through time, the play follows the now-grown princess Perdita as she falls in love with a prince and helps reunite two fractured kingdoms in one of Shakespeare's most magical finales.

Director Benjamin Cole said he is excited to continue the Theatre School's tradition of bringing free Shakespeare performances to local communities.

"We're thrilled to continue the tradition of offering free Shakespeare performances to the cities of Solana Beach, Del Mar, and Encinitas," Cole said. "Some of our top students are featured in Shakespeare shows, and we're proud to explore more challenging titles they might not have the opportunity to explore anywhere else."

The 90-minute production is presented without intermission.

The cast features Gabriel Bergseid, Bex Balsdon, Kai Bunyak, Landon Friis, Charlotte Larson, Ryan Mattes, Alice Price, Isabella Podesta, Nicole Sample, Harper Smith, Roman Sooben, Phoebe Thomas, and Jackson Young.

The creative team includes Benjamin Cole (director), Benedict Heaps (stage manager), Liah Leon (assistant stage manager), Bugz Baltzer (bear puppetry designer), Kaia Podd (intern assistant director), and Steve Smith (assistant director).

Performance Schedule

Performances will take place July 16-18 at the Olivenhain Meeting House (423 Rancho Santa Fe Road, Encinitas); July 23-25 at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom (3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, with entrance off San Andres Drive); July 30-31 at La Colonia Park (715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach); and August 1 at the Theatre School Studio Space (985 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D). All performances begin at 5:30 p.m.

Admission is free for all performances, and no reservations are required. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own outdoor chairs or blankets.

About The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep provides year-round theatre education through classes and eight student productions annually, offering performance opportunities and training for students of all ages and experience levels.

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