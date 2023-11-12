Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli Announce Debut Solo Album 'A MIGHTY HEART BEATING LIKE A DRUM'

Critically acclaimed composers, songwriters and producers, Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli are thrilled to announce their debut album, A Mighty Heart Beating Like A Drum, set for release on December 1st via Sony Music Masterworks. Written and produced entirely by Belousova & Ostinelli, A Mighty Heart Beating Like A Drum is an epic tale of discovery and growth as you leap into the unknown, navigate unexpected twists and turns with a strong heart and an open mind. The duo also enlisted a few friends to help bring their story to life, including Serj Tankian of System of a Down, Tarja of Nightwish, DL of Bad Wolves, Sophia James, and Marcin.

Pre-order A Mighty Heart Beating Like A Drum

To celebrate, the duo also shares the first single from the record, "Thunderstorm" featuring DL of Bad Wolves. The cinematic track begins with a soft piano and crescendos with a powerful, anthemic chorus, mimicking the highs and lows that you experience after a breakup and reminding us that the thunderous storm raging within shall pass and the sun will shine again.

Speaking on the track, Sonya & Giona share, “‘Thunderstorm' is the aftermath of a breakup. It feels as though your entire universe is crumbling, shedding tears in tandem with your shattered world. Every wound has been brutally ripped wide open and left to bleed. You & I really tried to make this work, we lived despite our brevity and burned with fervor before flickering out. We were broken from the start, we knew it would have never worked. Still, we clung to each other and made eternal promises. Yet here I stand amidst a thunderstorm – drenched, with my spirit shattered. Why did we do this to each other? Strangely, I'm unafraid of the thunderstorm, however agonizing it may be. Let it roar and rumble, let the lightning strike, for we will weather this storm, and this is not our final chapter.”

Billboard chart-topping artists and acclaimed songwriters and producers of legendary “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,” SONYA BELOUSOVA & GIONA OSTINELLI, created a sensation with their mega-hit from the blockbuster series, THE WITCHER. “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” soared to No. 1 on Billboard's Rock Song Sales chart and No. 8 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart, swiftly becoming a global phenomenon and a viral sensation. S&G's album charted on Billboard's Top 20 Current Albums, Top 20 Album Sales, Top 10 Soundtrack Albums, and rose to No. 1 on iTunes in every major territory in the world, amassing an impressive half a billion album streams to date.

SONYA BELOUSOVA & GIONA OSTINELLI are shattering boundaries in the realm of epic fantasy action-adventure, most recently as the music producers, songwriters, and composers extraordinaire for Netflix's global phenomenon ONE PIECE, which reigns supreme as the most successful live-action adaptation of manga of all time. In addition to crafting the original score for ONE PIECE, the duo penned and produced yet another viral hit song, “My Sails Are Set,” feat. the ethereal voice of Norwegian art-pop superstar AURORA. S&G's ONE PIECE soundtrack is a musical odyssey embracing a kaleidoscope of genres, ranging from songs to fiery flamenco guitar featuring guitar virtuoso MARCIN, hip-hop to big band jazz funk fusion, folk to circus, rap to epic swashbuckling orchestra. S&G remain dedicated storytellers, whether through the medium of songs or scores, weaving narratives that resonate with millions of hearts worldwide.

A Mighty Heart Beating Like A Drum Track List