Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A RADIO PLAY

Scripps Ranch Theatre (SRT), located on the campus of Alliant Int'l University and Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) the resident professional theatre company at The Brooks celebrate the holidays with A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A RADIO PLAY. The reading will be live-streamed from the Brooks Theatre on Saturday, December 19th at 7pm.

Artistic Director of OTC and Director of A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play, Ted Leib, shared "Theatre looks so different this year and the San Diego Theatre Community has adjusted. We are looking forward to sharing some holiday tradition with our audiences of all ages in a safe way. This is OTC's third year producing A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play - and we are happy to join forces with Scripps Ranch Theatre once again to share this holiday classic. We have some returning cast members, and some new talent who will bring a fresh sound to the show."

TICKET LINK: http://scrippsranchtheatre.org/christmascarol2020/

Directed by Ted Leib

Cast: Susan Clausen, Bob Himlin, Edward Howell, Renetta Lloyd, John McCoy, Alex Tanner, Robin Thompson & Catalina Zelles

